Scottish Cup fifth round TV picks confirmed as Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and one other tie selected
Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fifth round ties involving Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Motherwell have been selected for live TV coverage.
The action gets underway on the evening of Friday, February 9 where Dougie Imrie’s in-form Morton side host Motherwell at Cappielow with a 7.30pm kick-off live on BBC Scotland.
Rangers tie against Championship side Ayr United at Ibrox has been selected by Viaplay and will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday, February 10. Cup holders Celtic than travel to the SMiSA Stadium to face St Mirren on Sunday, February 11 at 2pm – also live on Viaplay.
The final tie to be broadcast takes place on Sunday evening as Rhys McCabe’s Airdrieonians – who knocked out St Johnstone in the previous round – host another Premiership opponent in Hearts in the 5pm kick-off live on BBC One Scotland.
The remaining ties – Kilmarnock v Brora Rangers or Cove Rangers, Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hibs, Aberdeen v Bonnyrigg Rose and Partick Thistle v Livingston – are all likely to take place on Saturday, February 10 at 3pm.
