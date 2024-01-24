Scottish Cup fifth round TV picks confirmed as Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and one other tie selected

Four Scottish Cup last 16 ties have been selected for live TV coverage. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fifth round ties involving Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Motherwell have been selected for live TV coverage.

The action gets underway on the evening of Friday, February 9 where Dougie Imrie’s in-form Morton side host Motherwell at Cappielow with a 7.30pm kick-off live on BBC Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers tie against Championship side Ayr United at Ibrox has been selected by Viaplay and will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday, February 10. Cup holders Celtic than travel to the SMiSA Stadium to face St Mirren on Sunday, February 11 at 2pm – also live on Viaplay.

The final tie to be broadcast takes place on Sunday evening as Rhys McCabe’s Airdrieonians – who knocked out St Johnstone in the previous round – host another Premiership opponent in Hearts in the 5pm kick-off live on BBC One Scotland.