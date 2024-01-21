Scottish Cup fifth round draw: Celtic handed tricky match, Rangers at home, Hearts and Hibs on road - full list of ties

The holders are on the road against Premiership opposition – and capital clubs are pitted against Championship foes

Holders Celtic have been handed an all-Premiership Scottish Gas Scottish Cup fifth round match against St Mirren.

Brendan Rodgers’ men – who secured their passage with a 5-0 win over Buckie Thistle on Sunday – will travel to Paisley to take on Stephen Robinson’s outfit, who are going well in the Premiership. The two teams met in the league earlier in the month, with Celtic running out 3-0 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Managerless Ayr United will travel to Ibrox to take on Rangers, while Bonnyrigg Rose – who created one of the shocks of the fourth round by knocking out Falkirk – are away at Premiership opposition in Aberdeen. Both capital clubs have been given tricky away ties to Championship opposition, with Hearts taking on Airdrieonians and Hibs making the trip north to take on Duncan Ferguson’s Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The draw for the Scottish Cup fifth round has been made.

There are two other Championship v Premiership match-ups – Greenock Morton v Motherwell and Partick Thistle v Livingston – and Kilmarnock will need to wait until Tuesday to discover their opponents, with Derek McInnes’ team due to host Brora Rangers or Cove Rangers at Rugby Park.

The ties are due to be played over the weekend of February 10. Up to four matches can be televised, with Viaplay and BBC Scotland each holding the rights for two games.