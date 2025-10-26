Scottish Cup draw: Sir Alex Ferguson's team lands winnable tie after Man Utd legend foots hotel bill

Benburb and Banks o’ Dee given attractive matches in third round of competition

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sir Alex Ferguson won’t have to fork out for accommodation in the third round of the Scottish Cup after his home club Benburb landed a home tie against Montrose.

Benburb, who play in the West of Scotland League First Division, overcame Wick Academy in the second round on penalties at Harmsworth Park after a 1-1 draw - with a little help from one of football’s greats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has always held a fondness for Benburb, who are based in the Glasgow district of Govan, where Ferguson grew up. And the 83-year-old helped the club out on their Scottish Cup journey by paying for their overnight stay in Caithness.

Sir Alex Ferguson paid for Benburb's accommodation in Wick. | Manchester United via Getty Imag

The generous gesture paid off as Benburb took down their Highland League opponents and they have been given a home draw in the third round after former Rangers and Hibs midfielder Kevin Thomson paired them with League One side Montrose.

Ferguson won’t therefore need to help out for a gruelling trip north, with the match to be played at New Tinto Park - although he will hope to follow Benburb into the fourth round.

They weren’t the only non-league team in the hat. West of Scotland Premier League side Auchinleck Talbot, who have a decent pedigree un the competition, will travel to Dumbarton. Camelon Juniors of East of Scotland League Premier Division host Edinburgh City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Non-league teams land plum draws

Banks o’ Dee have an attractive home tie against Championship outfit Ross County and fellow Highland League sides Turriff United, Clachnacuddin and Buckie Thistle are away to Ayr United, Stenhousemuir and Annan Athletic respectively.

Four Lowland League teams remain in the competition. Bonnyrigg Rose will host Spartans, Tranent have landed Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Clydebank are at Stranraer and Linlithgow Rose will host Queen’s Park.

Championship pace-setters St Johnstone have a home draw against Cove Rangers, while Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon - who won the competition with Celtic - can prepare for a home draw against Queen of the South.

After making the third round draw, Thomson was asked to give this memories of playing in the Scottish Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My first memories of the Scottish Cup were more disappointment than elation,” he said. “Obviously Hibs had had that monkey on their back for so long without winning the Scottish Cup.

Rangers and Hibs hero Kevin Thomson made the draw for the third round of the Scottish Cup. | SFA

"The furthest I got with Hibs was the semi-final when we lost to Dundee United and I also lost to Hearts in the semi-final so that was a killer. We lost 4-0 and finished with nine men so, growing up a Hibs fan, that was a nightmare.

"Then moving to Rangers it gives you the better chance of winning it every year. It was a bit surreal the year we won it in 2008 because we were coming off such a low of losing the UEFA Cup final a few days before it.

"Bittersweet would be the way to describe it. I was proud as punch to get my hands on the Scottish Cup though and it was a wonderful day. We were running on empty a bit by the final but we were 2-0 up at half-time. I remember Walter Smith gave us a rocket at half-time and I was a bit surprised because I thought I'd been doing okay but it was typical of the great man, because he could obviously feel something happening and within ten minutes of the second half it was 2-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So it was probably a justifiable rant but luckily Kris Boyd got us over the line with a 25-yarder into the top corner.

"When you look back you probably didn't enjoy it as much as you should've because you're looking at the next one so you actually wish you'd relished it more at the time."

Thomson was part of the squad in 2016 when his beloved Hibs lifted the Scottish Cup to end their 114 year wait. "I remember I played in the derbies in the Scottish Cup that season," he recalled. "Then I was on the bench in the semi-final against Dundee United and I was around the squad in the final.

"I missed out on the matchday squad which was a bit of a sore one at the time but the way the day transpired, and being part of the team, it was still a great experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I went back to help the young boys and I knew my role. It was great to help the likes of John McGinn, Dylan McGeouch and Liam Henderson. My role was to help support them and the games I played in were a bonus.”