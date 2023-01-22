Scottish Cup draw: Rangers land Glasgow derby, home match for Celtic, Shaun Maloney gaffe, full fifth round ties

Scottish Cup holders Rangers have been handed a Glasgow derby in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup after they were paired with Partick Thistle in Sunday’s evening’s draw.

Ian McCall’s cinch Championship outfit will travel to Ibrox to take on Michael Beale’s men, while Celtic have also been handed a home draw after they were paired with fellow Premiership outfit St Mirren.

Hearts, who saw off Edinburgh rivals Hibs to progress in the competition, will take on Championship opposition as well after being paired with Hamilton Accies. John Rankin’s team caused the surprise of the round so far, overcoming Ross County on penalties in the fourth round.

Darvel or Aberdeen will play Falkirk at home – their match is due to take place on Monday night – while there is a repeat of this season’s Viaplay Cup quarter-final after Dundee United and Kilmarnock drew each other in an all-Premiership encounter.

Motherwell will head to either Linlithgow Rose or Raith Rovers, who are due to play on Tuesday, Livingston will host the winner of either Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Queen’s Park and Cove Rangers or Ayr United will face Elgin City or Drumchapel United.

The draw was made by Gordon Duncan and former Hibs manager Shaun Maloney, with a brief moment of comedy when Maloney got the No 9 ball confused as No 6.

The ties will be played over the weekend of February 11, with up to four matches being available for broadcast, two on BBC Scotland and two on Viaplay.

