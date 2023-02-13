Scottish Cup draw: Hearts v Celtic, home tie for Rangers, lower league side set for Hampden - full quarter-final draw

Celtic have been drawn away to fellow cinch Premiership side Hearts in the standout tie of the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

The pair will meet at Tynecastle for a place in the semi-finals with Hearts bidding to reach the final for the second season running while Celtic chase a domestic treble after missing out on the trophy last season.

Holders Rangers have been handed a second successive home tie after Sunday’s 3-2 win over Partick Thistle with another Championship side in the shape of Raith Rovers making the trip to Ibrox – reward for Ian Murray's men after the 3-1 win over Motherwell.

Kilmarnock, who knocked out Dundee United in the last round, travel to Inverness Caledonian Thistle, who sprung a fifth round shock with a 3-0 win at Premiership top six side Livingston.

Hearts have drawn Celtic in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Meanwhile, one of Darvel, Falkirk or Ayr United will be making a trip to Hampden for the semi-finals after they were drawn together in the last eight. Either Darvel or Falkirk, who meet later on Monday night, will host the Honest Men to guarantee lower league representation in the last four.

The ties will be played on the weekend of Saturday, March 11. The full draw is as follows: Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Kilmarnock, Hearts v Celtic, Rangers v Raith Rovers, Darvel or Falkirk v Ayr United.