Scottish Cup draw: Dream Celtic tie for minnows, Rangers last out the hat, Edinburgh 'derby' - full draw

The Scottish Cup fourth round draw in full as Premiership clubs enter for the first time
Matthew Elder
By Matthew Elder
Published 26th Nov 2023, 20:13 GMT
Updated 26th Nov 2023, 20:29 GMT
The Scottish Cup fourth round draw has been made with Premiership clubs learning their fate. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)The Scottish Cup fourth round draw has been made with Premiership clubs learning their fate. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
The Scottish Cup fourth round draw has been made with Premiership clubs learning their fate. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Highland League side Buckie Thistle have landed a plumb tie in the Scottish Cup fourth round after being drawn away to holders Celtic.

Hailing from the small town in Moray with a population of just 9000, the club will earn one of their biggest ever pay days when they travel to Celtic Park to face Brendan Rodgers' side on the weekend of January 20-21.

The reward for Buckie comes after a penalty shoot-out win over Broxburn Athletic in round three, which followed a 2-2 draw after extra-time.

Rangers were last out the hat and were handed an away tie at Dumbarton in what will be Philippe Clement's first taste of the competition while Hibs are also on the road against League Two opposition in the shape of Forfar Athletic.

An away trip to the fourth tier is a theme for several Premiership sides with Hearts facing an Edinburgh ‘derby’ at Ainslie Park against The Spartans while Aberdeen travel to Clyde, who are currently bottom of the SPFL.

There is only one all-Premiership affair, with Kilmarnock hosting Dundee, with Livingston, St Mirren, Motherwell and Ross County all at home to Raith Rovers, Queen of the South, Alloa and Partick Thistle respectively while St Johnstone travel to Airdrieonians.

The full draw is as follows:

Ayr United v Kelty Hearts

Kilmarnock v Dundee

Morton v Montrose

Inverness CT v Broomhill

St Mirren v Queen of the South

Brora Rangers v Cove Rangers

Clyde v Aberdeen

The Spartans v Heart of Midlothian

Bonnyrigg Rose v Falkirk

Livingston v Raith Rovers

Motherwell v Alloa

Ross County v Partick Thistle

Celtic v Buckie Thistle

Forfar Athletic v Hibs

Airdrieonians v St Johnstone

Dumbarton v Rangers

