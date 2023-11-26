Scottish Cup draw: Dream Celtic tie for minnows, Rangers last out the hat, Edinburgh 'derby' - full draw
Highland League side Buckie Thistle have landed a plumb tie in the Scottish Cup fourth round after being drawn away to holders Celtic.
Hailing from the small town in Moray with a population of just 9000, the club will earn one of their biggest ever pay days when they travel to Celtic Park to face Brendan Rodgers' side on the weekend of January 20-21.
The reward for Buckie comes after a penalty shoot-out win over Broxburn Athletic in round three, which followed a 2-2 draw after extra-time.
Rangers were last out the hat and were handed an away tie at Dumbarton in what will be Philippe Clement's first taste of the competition while Hibs are also on the road against League Two opposition in the shape of Forfar Athletic.
An away trip to the fourth tier is a theme for several Premiership sides with Hearts facing an Edinburgh ‘derby’ at Ainslie Park against The Spartans while Aberdeen travel to Clyde, who are currently bottom of the SPFL.
There is only one all-Premiership affair, with Kilmarnock hosting Dundee, with Livingston, St Mirren, Motherwell and Ross County all at home to Raith Rovers, Queen of the South, Alloa and Partick Thistle respectively while St Johnstone travel to Airdrieonians.
The full draw is as follows:
Ayr United v Kelty Hearts
Kilmarnock v Dundee
Morton v Montrose
Inverness CT v Broomhill
St Mirren v Queen of the South
Brora Rangers v Cove Rangers
Clyde v Aberdeen
The Spartans v Heart of Midlothian
Bonnyrigg Rose v Falkirk
Livingston v Raith Rovers
Motherwell v Alloa
Ross County v Partick Thistle
Celtic v Buckie Thistle
Forfar Athletic v Hibs
Airdrieonians v St Johnstone
Dumbarton v Rangers
