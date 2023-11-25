The long-serving Arbroath manager has called time on his Gayfield stint after losing to Spartans

Dick Campbell has left Arbroath after seven years in charge.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell handed in his shock resignation after the Red Lichties were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by Spartans.

Campbell had been in charge of Arbroath since 2016 and nearly led them to promotion to the Premiership two seasons ago. However, the team has struggled for form this season and following the 2-1 defeat by the League Two outfit at Ainslie Park, the Gayfield outfit announced that Campbell - who turned 70 earlier this week - had decided to call it a day.

A club statement read: "Arbroath Football Club can confirm this evening that manager Dick Campbell, assistant manager Ian Campbell and coaches Robert Douglas and John Young have stepped down from their positions. Having joined the club in 2016, they have served Arbroath with distinction over the past seven years bringing many successes to the club, including the League 2 and League 1 championships, and led the club to their fifth successive season of Championship football at Gayfield. The club wishes to place on record its sincere gratitude to Dick, Ian, Robert and John for all their wonderful efforts and service to Arbroath FC during arguably one of the most successful periods in the club's history and wish them all the best in the future."

Championship leaders Dundee United were also third-round casualties, losing on penalties away at Queen of the South at Palmerston Park. Kai Fotheringham's double counted for little in a 2-2 draw, with Liam Grimshaw and Mathew Cudjoe missing in the shoot-out.

The exit of Jim Goodwin's team was the biggest surprise on third-round day, with non-league outfits Broomhill, Buckie Thistle and Brora Rangers booking their place in Sunday evening's fourth-round draw. Broomhill were 3-0 winners at Cumnock, Buckie overcame Broxburn on penalties after a 2-2 draw and Brora overcame Pollok 1-0 at home.

Late goals from David Wotherspoon and Billy Mckay gave last season's finalists Inverness Caledonian Thistle a 2-0 win over Lowland League side Cowdenbeath, George Oakley and Robbie Muirhead were among the scorers as Morton took down Bo'ness United 4-0, while Ayr needed extra time to defeat Peterhead 2-1 at Balmoor.

Callum Gallagher scored the only goal of the game as Airdrieonians won 1-0 away at Stranraer and in an all-Championship clash at Firhill, Partick Thistle were convincing 3-0 winners against Queen's Park, with Aidan Fitzpatrick netting twice.

A Neil Martynuik penalty gave Bonnyrigg Rose a 1-0 win over Albion Rovers at Cliftonhill, Alloa came back from behind to defeat Dunbar United 2-1 thanks to strikes from Kevin Cawley and Conor Sammon, Falkirk were 3-0 victors over Formartine United, Montrose defeated Edinburgh City 3-0 by the same scoreline and Forfar won 1-0 against Tranent.

At Forthbank, Cove Rangers won 2-0 against Stirling Albion, while there was a thriller at Galabank, with Dumbarton edging past Annan Athletic following a 4-4 draw. There was a minor shock at New Douglas Park, with Hamilton Accies losing 2-0 to Kelty Hearts.