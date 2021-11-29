Scottish Cup: Brechin aiming to avoid adding name to list of third round shocks, as Paul Sheerin fires Falkirk criticism

The Scottish Cup trophy. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Ambitious West of Scotland League side Darvel make the trip to Glebe Park aiming to follow in the footsteps of Banks O'Dee, Clydebank and Ayrshire neighbours Auchinleck Talbot in eliminating more illustrious names from the national competition.

Hamilton suffered one of the worst results in their history when Tommy Sloan's Talbot claimed their scalp with a 1-0 win at Beechwood Park to claim a deserved 1-0 victory through Graham Wilson's strike on the hour mark.

Clyde followed Elgin City in tumbling to Clydebank when strikes from Jamie Darroch and Nicky Little saw the Bankies win at Holm Park, while the Dee also claimed a famous 2-1 win over League One strugglers East Fife.

While the result at Falkirk was not much of a shock, the comments of Bairns boss Paul Sheerin did raise eyebrows following the 2-1 home loss to Championship hopefuls Raith Rovers.

Reghan Tumilty was sent off for the victorious visitors and Sheerin gave a damning assessment of his side’s defending. “I’m sick of standing here saying we will continue to get better, maybe we can’t. We need to show more pride in keeping the ball out of our net.”

Three ties will be decided by replays, but Rovers and 15 others will be joined by the Premiership big boys including Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs and Aberdeen in the fourth round draw which will be made after the game at Glebe Park, also shown live on BBC Scotland.