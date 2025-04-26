Veteran striker seals Scottish title win but race for Championship will go to the wire

Peterhead are crowned William Hill League Two champions

There were scenes of celebration at Balmoor Stadium as Peterhead secured the William Hill League Two title with a 1-0 win over promotion rivals East Fife.

Peter Pawlett’s first-half goal proved enough for the win, which left the home side four points clear with one round of fixtures remaining. The former Aberdeen and Dundee United veteran struck in the 29th minute to clinch the championship.

Bonnyrigg Rose kept alive their hopes of staying up with a dramatic late 2-1 win over Spartans.

Peterhead captain Jason Brown lifts the William Hill League Two trophy following the win over East Fife at Balmoor Stadium/ | SNS Group

Murray Aiken had put Rose ahead with 15 minutes left, only for Blair Henderson to level things up.

Aaron Arnott, though, struck in stoppage time to leave Rose two points behind Forfar, who battled to a goalless draw at third-placed Edinburgh City.

Play-off hopefuls Elgin beat Stranraer 3-0 and Clyde ran out 4-1 winners at Stirling.

The race for the Championship title will go down to the wire after a brace from Robbie Muirhead earned a fourth straight league win for Livingston who beat bottom-of-the-table Hamilton 3-0.

The striker put the Lions ahead from the penalty spot and doubled their advantage before Tete Yengi wrapped up the win to keep their race for the title alive.

Peterhead's Peter Pawlett celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against East Fife. It turned out to be the winner. | SNS Group

The victory means Livingston are now level on 70 points with Falkirk, who sit at the top of the standings on goal difference, ahead of the final round of fixtures on Friday.

Ayr United remain in the mix for the play-offs after coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Queen’s Park.

Jamie Murphy put Ayr ahead, but Seb Drozd soon levelled before Roddy MacGregor put the Spiders ahead. Mark McKenzie then snatched a point to keep the Honest Men third in the table.

Raith Rovers missed the chance to move into the play-off spots after they drew 1-1 with Morton.

Josh Mullin cancelled out Grant Gillespie’s penalty to earn a point, but Raith are now sat two points behind Partick Thistle outside of the top four.

Strugglers Airdrieonians also picked up a point following a goalless draw with Dunfermline.

In League One, Annan slumped to a 3-1 defeat at relegated Dumbarton, confirming their place in the relegation play-offs.

Ryan Blair put the home side ahead before half-time, with Annan seeing defender Scott Hooper sent off soon after the restart for a second caution.

Although Tommy Goss equalised on the hour, goals from Tony Wallace and James Hilton settled matters.

At the other end of the table, Cove Rangers confirmed their play in the promotion play-offs after a 2-2 draw with Kelty Hearts at Balmoral Stadium.

Goals from Adam Emslie and Mitch Megginson, from the spot, had seemingly put Rangers in control, only for the visitors to hit back with two goals in the space of seven minutes just after the hour from Craig Johnston and Ross Cunningham.

Queen of South saw off play-off rivals Stenhousemuir 2-0 at Palmerston Park to also make sure of their top-four spot.

Inverness beat champions Arbroath 3-0, which mathematically secured their place in League One next season.