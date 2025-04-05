Arfield nets twice as Bairns move towards brink of promotion

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk moved another step closer to promotion back to the Scottish Premiership after thrashing Morton 5-0 at Falkirk Stadium - and could clinch the title next weekend if results go their way.

The Bairns, who last featured in the top flight in 2010, remain eight points clear of nearest rivals Livingston with four games left. If they defeat Ayr United at Somerset Park on Friday night and then Livingston fail to beat Morton the following day at Cappielow, then Falkirk’s 15-year absence from the top flight will be ended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Arfield gave Falkirk, seeking back-to-back title-winning campaigns, a fourth-minute lead with his seventh goal in nine games since rejoining the club where he started his career in February. Calvin Miller doubled their advantage in the 17th minute and former Rangers midfielder Arfield grabbed his second a minute before the break. Ethan Ross got in on the act nine minutes into the second half before substitute Barney Stewart rounded off the scoring 11 minutes from time as Falkirk bounced back from their defeat to Livingston last time out.

Falkirk celebrate their big win over Morton. | SNS Group

Livingston climbed into second place after beating Queen’s Park 3-0 at Almondvale Stadium. Livi saw their 10-game unbeaten run ended with a surprise defeat at relegation-threatened Dunfermline in midweek but scored all three goals in the first half. Lewis Smith opened the scoring in the 14th minute, Robbie Muirhead added a second three minutes later with his 15th goal of the season and Stephen Kelly made it three in the 40th minute.

Raith remain in contention for a play-off place following a 1-0 home win over faltering Ayr. Dylan Easton broke the deadlock just after the hour mark as they moved to within three points of Partick Thistle in fourth, while third-placed Ayr have now won just once in five games.

Hamilton moved out of the relegation places at the expense of Dunfermline after beating Neil Lennon’s side 1-0 at East End Park. Reghan Tumilty scored the only goal four minutes before the break as the Accies ended a five-game winless run to climb into eighth place, two points clear of their rivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blow for Neil Lennon

Dunfermline are now only three points clear of bottom-side Airdrieonians, who further boosted their survival hopes by beating Thistle 2-1 at home. Having put five past Queen’s Park in midweek, Chris Mochrie put them ahead three minutes into the second half. Ben Stanway levelled for Thistle seven minutes from time before Mochrie notched his second in the 90th minute.

In League One, Arbroath continued their charge for an immediate return to the William Hill Championship with a 1-0 victory at Montrose on a day when their two closest rivals both lost.

The Red Lichties defeated second-placed Cove Rangers last time out to move eight points clear and they extended that advantage to 11 points on Saturday, with only five games left this season. If they beat Stenhousemuir next weekend, they will be crowned champions, although a draw may also be enough depending on how Cove get on against Montrose.

Ryan Flynn netted the only goal of the game on the stroke of half-time, with Arbroath then receiving a further boost at full-time with the news Cove and third-placed Stenhousemuir had both suffered heavy home defeats. Cove were beaten 3-0 by Inverness thanks to a hat-trick from teenager Keith Bray, while Stenhousemuir went down 4-1 to Alloa, for whom Luke Donnelly, Stefan Scougall (two) and Josh Gentles struck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Lennon's Dunfermline team lost at home to Hamilton. | SNS Group

Dumbarton, who last month became the first team in the SPFL this season to be relegated, belied their lowly position by thrashing Kelty Hearts 6-0 on the road. Six different players got on the scoresheet for the Sons – Joel Mumbongo, Kalvin Orsi, Carlo Pignatiello, Michael Ruth, Matthew Shiels and Craig McGuffie – against a Kelty side who had Ross Cunningham sent off midway through the second half.

Queen of the South ensured there was a clean sweep of away victories in League One with their 2-0 win at Annan.

In League Two, Oliver Colloty’s hat-trick helped leaders Peterhead brush aside rock-bottom Bonnyrigg Rose 5-0 as they moved four points clear at the summit. The 21-year-old New Zealander struck twice in the first half before completing his first Blue Toon treble two minutes into the second. Dylan Forrest and Adam Carnwath completed the rout as Peterhead took full advantage of second-placed East Fife’s surprise defeat at lowly Forfar, for whom Reuben McAllister struck an early winner.