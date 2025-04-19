Scottish football's gripping title races take new twists after shocks and controversial relegation

Bairns stunned by Rovers as Accies face drop after bad week

The title race in the Scottish Championship took a huge twist after leaders Falkirk conceded three goals from the 88th minute onwards to open the door to second-placed Livingston with just two games remaining.

There was also drama at the bottom end of Scotland’s second tier after Hamilton Accies, who were deducted 15 points earlier in the week, were relegated to League One - pending an appeal.

At the Falkirk Stadium, the Bairns appeared to be moving six points clear of Livingston - who beat Ayr United on Friday night - with two games left to play when Calvin Miller fired them in front after 17 minutes. But they failed to add to that advantage before being reduced to 10 men just after the hour when Sean Mackie was shown a second yellow card.

Sean Mackie looks the heavens after being sent off for Falkirk against Raith. | SNS Group

And, although they left it late, Raith eventually took full advantage as Aiden Marsh headed them level in the 88th minute before former Hibs defender Paul Hanlon struck in the 90th minute, and Dylan Easton added a stoppage-time penalty.

The win was vital for Rovers, as they are now level on points with fourth-placed Partick Thistle in the race for the final play-off position, with the goal difference between the two just three. But it also gives Livingston a lifeline in their hopes of winning the league. Livi are three points behind Falkirk with an inferior goal difference of 12, but they have the momentum.

Crucial games coming up

Falkirk are away at Partick Thistle next Friday night, while Livingston are away at Hamilton Accies 24 hours later.

"For an hour, we were very, very good,” said Falkirk manager John McGlynn. “The sending off put us on the back foot and came back to bite us in the second half. We're disappointed to come away with nothing when we put so much into it."

Raith boss Barry Robson added: "I didn't think there was much in the game when it was 11 v 11. We were really brave, really high pressing. When the sending off happened it was just sheer belief, the players really wanting it. That's now eight games unbeaten."

Dylan Easton celebrates with the Raith Rovers fans. | SNS Group

It was not such a good day for Hamilton Accies, who are down, pending an appeal against the 15-point deduction handed out this week over financial issues, after a 0-0 draw with Queen’s Park left them seven points behind Airdrieonians, who were beaten 1-0 at home to Greenock Morton thanks to a first-half strike from Tomi Adeloye.

Dunfermline moved six points clear of the relegation play-off place as ex-Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon’s Pars drew 0-0 with Partick Thistle at East End Park.

Elsewhere, Annan kept their Scottish League One survival hopes alive with a stunning 5-1 win over champions Arbroath at Galabank.

Champions thrashed by Galabankies

Arbroath – who had secured promotion last weekend – took a 17th-minute lead through ex-Hearts kid Billy King. Paul Smith equalised from a corner in the 31st minute, with Tommy Muir then knocking in the rebound after Willie Gibson’s penalty was saved nine minutes later. Muir extended the home side’s lead just after the hour and Luca Ross added a late brace before Annan substitute Aaron Brown was sent off late on for two quick yellow cards.

With two matches left, ninth-placed Annan sit a point behind Inverness, who drew 1-1 at Stenhousemuir. Inverness had looked on course for a crucial win themselves through Billy McKay’s strike early in the second half. But play-off chasing Stenhousemuir snatched an equaliser in added time from an own goal by Caley midfielder Charlie Gilmour.

Tight in League One

Montrose edged towards safety after fighting back to draw 2-2 against already-relegated Dumbarton. Owen Stirton put the home side ahead in the 21st minute when he slotted in a rebound after his penalty had been saved on to the crossbar. Carlo Pignatiello equalised shortly before half-time with Tony Wallace then putting Dumbarton ahead from the spot just after the hour – only for Aidan Quinn to level things up again when he headed in from a corner with six minutes left.

Kelty Hearts are just four points clear of the relegation play-off place after losing 3-1 at home to Queen of the South while Alloa drew 1-1 at second-placed Cove Rangers to keep themselves in striking distance of the top four.

In League Two, East Fife closed the gap with leaders Peterhead ahead of their crunch meeting next weekend to just a point after a first-half brace from Nathan Austin gave them a 2-0 win over Stirling.

Peterhead lost heavily to Elgin City in League Two. | SNS Group

Leaders Peterhead – who had been hoping to make sure of promotion with results this weekend – slumped to a 4-0 defeat at Elgin City. Early goals from Jack Murray, Russell Dingwall and Ryan Sargent put City in control after just 20 minutes, with substitute Dylan Gavin wrapping things up late on.

At the other end of the table, bottom club Bonnyrigg Rose maintained their slim survival hopes with a 2-0 win at fellow strugglers Forfar. A first-half penalty from Neil Martyniuk and Cameron Ross’ strike saw Rose move within four points of their hosts in the battle to avoid a relegation play-off.