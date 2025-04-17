Scottish football club docked 15 points and stare relegation in face after 'multiple rule breaches'

Accies have right to appeal after findings from independent tribunal

Hamilton Academical are staring at the prospect of relegation from the Championship after they were deducted 15 points by the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) for multiple rule breaches.

The SPFL announced on Thursday evening that Accies had been issued four separate regulation charges and that an independent SPFL tribunal has found that all of them to be accurate, resulting in a series of fines and docking of points.

The rule breaches include remuneration defaults, incorrect information on stadium ownership, downgrading of the club’s Scottish Football Association club licence and late provision of the club’s membership criteria submission for next season.

Hamilton Accies have been docked 15 points. | SNS Group

As a result, Hamilton have dropped from seventh in the Championship to bottom of the table, trailing ninth-placed Airdrieonians by eight points. Should John Rankin’s team fail to beat Queen’s Park at home on Saturday, then they will be demoted to League One - although the SPFL also announced that the club has the right to appeal the sanctions to the SFA.

A statement from the SPFL read: “Hamilton Academical Football Club (the “Club”) have today (17 April) received a 15-point deduction and been fined £9,000 after the Club was found to have breached multiple SPFL Rules by an independent SPFL disciplinary tribunal.

“The SPFL Board had issued four charges against the Club and the Club were found by the independent tribunal to have breached SPFL Rules and have been sanctioned as follows:

“Charge 1: Breach of Rules B1, E17 and E18 in relation to the failure to notify the SPFL of Remuneration Defaults in respect of six players and a failure to act with the utmost good faith in its representations to the SPFL Board regarding the lifting of a transfer embargo after previous Remuneration and Tax Defaults. Sanction: Immediate 12 point deduction and £5,000 fine.

Hamilton Accies manager John Rankin. | SNS Group

“Charge 2: Breach of Rule D4.3.2 in relation to the provision of incorrect information regarding stadium ownership in the Club’s Season 2024/25 Membership Criteria submission. Sanction: £3,000 fine (£1,500 of which has been suspended).

“Charge 3: Breach of Rule D4.8 in relation to the downgrading of the Club’s Scottish FA Club Licence overall award from Bronze to Entry level. Sanction: Immediate 3 point deduction.

“Charge 4: Breach of Rule E28.7 in relation to the late provision of the Club’s Membership Criteria submission for Season 2025/26. Sanction: £1,000 fine (fully suspended).”