Neil Lennon future addressed as Dunfermline release statement on ex-Celtic and Hibs boss

Dunfermline Athletic hope to keep manager Neil Lennon at the club for next season after securing their safety in the Championship.

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Lennon took over at East End Park on a short-term deal for the final seven games of the season after Michael Tidser’s brief spell in charge. A 15-point deduction for Hamilton eased relegation fears and Dunfermline finished seventh in the William Hill Championship after taking eight points from a possible 21.

Neil Lennon guided Dunfermline to safety this season. | SNS Group

Chairman David Cook has revealed that negotiations are under way with Lennon and his assistant Ian Brunskill about retaining the Northern Irishman for longer. The Pars have lofty ambitions after being taken over by James Bord and Evan Sofer.

Cook, who revealed league attendances at East End Park this season were the highest for 18 years, said in a statement: “Undoubtedly, the appointment of Neil Lennon has played a big part in the club and fans feeling more connected for the run in.

Lennon feels the love

“His management skills along with his stature, values and character played a significant role in helping us get the points we needed to stay up. We have all loved having him at the club.

“Negotiations always take time, but talks are progressing, and we are hopeful that we can put something in place for a future with Neil and his assistant Iain Brunskill.

“Neil’s initial appointment and the subsequent desire to extend his stay does give an indication to the scale of the ambition for your club under our new owners, James Bord and Evan Sofer.

Victor Wanyama joined Dunfermline on a short-term deal. | SNS Group

“James and Evan continue to participate in the day-to-day running of the business and are deeply engaged in our club. It’s a pleasure working with them and seeing that we share the same ambition and desire to improve our fortunes.”