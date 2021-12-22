Scottish Championship to play on as Premiership sides await shutdown decision

Scottish Championship clubs have reportedly voted to play on despite incoming crowd restrictions.

By Matthew Elder
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 5:57 pm
Scottish Championship clubs have voted to play through the crowd restrictions. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The measures, which will restrict attendances to 500 for a period of three weeks starting on Boxing Day, were introduced by the Scottish Government in a bid to curb the spread of Omicron.

The decision sparked crisis talks among SPFL clubs over the whether to reschedule the affected fixtures, with Premiership clubs considering bringing forward the planned winter shutdown.

Now it has emerged that clubs in tier two have opted to continue to play their upcoming fixtures as planned, with League One and League Two teams set to follow suit.

A decision is still awaited on the fate of the Scottish Premiership where three options are being considered, namely starting the shutdown before the Boxing Day fixture card, afterwards, or to break for the winter shutdown as planned on January 3.

Clubs met on Wednesday afternoon to discuss how to best move forward with an SPFL announcement expected later in the evening.

