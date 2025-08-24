Scottish Championship manager agrees exit after three league games - 'in best interest of club'

Third successive home defeat spells end of 18 month tenure

Don Cowie has agreed to step down as Ross County manager following a winless start to the Scottish Championship season.

The announcement was made on Sunday less than 24 hours after a 3-1 home defeat to Partick Thistle that left the Staggies bottom of the league table after three games.

County say Cowie left his post by "mutual consent" after a third successive home loss with the 42-year-old accepting that it was "in best interst of the club" for him to step down.

Don Cowie as left his role as manager of Ross County. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group) | SNS Group

“Unfortunately, the start to our Championship season hasn’t been up to the standard to which we all expected," Cowie stated on the club website,

"After conversations with the board, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of the club that I would leave my position as manager.

"I believe the club has a squad of players capable of achieving its goal of returning to the Premiership and I wish them the very best for the season ahead.

"In two spells I have spent over 15 years playing, coaching and managing this fantastic football club and it has been an absolute privilege.

"A big thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me throughout my time at the club and in particular Roy Macgregor and Steven Ferguson who I’m very grateful to for the opportunity I was given.

"Wishing the Staggies every success moving forward.”

Board to meet to agree next steps

Cowie, who made 238 appearances for County across two spells as a player, took charge of the Highlanders in February 2024 and presided over 69 matches with a record of 21 wins, 17 draws and 31 losses.

He kept the club in the Premiership via the play-offs in his first season in charge but was unable to repeat the feat last term as his side were relegated following a defeat to Livingston in the play-off final.

County missed out on a place in the Premier Sports Cup knockout stages after finishing behind Partick Thistle in the group section and have collected only one point from their opening three league games.

Club chief executive Steven Ferguson said: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to express our gratitude to Don.

"He has conducted himself with great integrity throughout his tenure and has played an important role in developing both the squad and the culture of the football club. We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.

"The Board will meet in the coming days to discuss the best way forward and will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new manager as soon as possible. An interim coaching arrangement will be confirmed in due course.