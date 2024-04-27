Scott McTominay Euro 2024 injury concern for Scotland as Manchester United midfielder is forced off against Burnley

Scotland’s troubled build-up to the Euros took another worrying turn when Scott McTominay was forced off with a knee injury during Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.

The midfielder was brought on as a 65th-minute substitute for Kobbie Mainoo at Old Trafford but lasted just 25 minutes before having to be replaced by Mason Mount.

McTominay, Scotland’s top scorer in qualifying, looked in real distress and punched the turf in frustration as he was treated on the pitch. It’s the latest injury worry for national manager Steve Clarke ahead of the tournament in Germany which kicks on June 14, with the hosts playing Scotland in the opening match in Munich.

Manchester United's Scott McTominay sits injured during the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. (Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Images)

Lewis Ferguson has already been ruled out with a serious knee injury and there are concerns around Aaron Hickey, Nathan Paterson, Grant Hanley, Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Jack and Jacob Brown.

McTominay was instrumental in getting Scotland to the Euros, scoring seven goals including a double in the 2-0 home win over Spain, and is one of Clarke’s key players. Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United manager, said before the Burnley game that McTominay was not 100 per cent fit and would only be able to play a half, but even that proved beyond the midfielder.

Asked about the midfielder post-match, ten Hag said: “Yeah, we have to assess with the doctors, the diagnosis I don’t know at this moment.”