Scott McTominay ends up on wrong end of Chelsea-Man Utd 'game of season' as Andy Robertson returns to help Liverpool win
Luckless Scott McTominay deflected home Chelsea’s 101st-minute winner in a “crazy” match between the Blues and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.
The Scotland midfielder, who came on as a substitute, diverted an on-target strike from Chelsea’s Cole Palmer as the hosts battled back to win 4-3 in the English Premier League. Man-of-the-moment Palmer netted his first senior hat-trick, with two of his strikes coming from the penalty spot. Chelsea led 2-0 after 19 minutes through Conor Gallagher and Palmer’s first spot-kick, before Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes netted to make it 2-2 at the break. Garnacho headed United in front before, during 11 minutes of mad stoppage time, Palmer scored again from 12 yards before his deflected winner.
The end-to-end match led to TNT Sports pundit and former Scotland striker Ally McCoist labelling it one of the best games of the season. The defeat dented Man Utd’s hopes of challenging for fourth place and a Champions League spot, with some of their players visibly shell-shocked at full time.
Palmer described Chelsea’s dramatic stoppage-time turnaround as “madness”, saying: “2-0 up and like I said last week, silly mistakes but when the eight minutes got added on, it gave us a lift and yeah, madness. Yeah, we thought when we scored (the third goal), the fans lifted us, we lifted ourselves and we see the gaffer [Mauricio Pochettino] say there is two minutes left, so we thought we’d go for it and thankfully it’s come off. To win like that, there is nothing better. It was crazy.”
Earlier in the night, Scotland captain Andy Robertson returned from injury and provided an assist as Liverpool defeated Sheffield United 3-1 to return to the top of the table. Cody Gapko headed home a pinpoint cross from Robertson on 89 minutes, who is now fully fit after picking up a knock last month at Hampden. Darwin Nunez and Alexis Mac Allister netted Liverpool’s two other goals earlier on against a spirited Blades team, who had levelled just before the hour-mark thanks to an own goal from Conor Bradley.
