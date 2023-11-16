Scott McTominay brands Georgia players a 'disgrace' as Scotland hero hits out at opponents' antics

Scotland's Scott McTominay (L) argues with Georgia players during the 2-2 draw in Tiblisi. (Photo by GIORGI ARJEVANIDZE/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay branded Georgia players a "disgrace" and accused them of playacting during the 2-2 draw in the Euro 2024 qualifier in Tiblisi.

The Manchester United man made it seven goals in seven group games, equalling the record for most Scotland goals in a single qualifying campaign, as Steve Clarke’s side twice fought back from behind to claim a point, but he was left frustrated by the antics of the opposition.

A number of Georgia players collapsed to the turf during the second half as Scotland chased the game with McTominay involved in such a situation when Giorgi Kochorashvili went down holding his face despite no contact.

It led to seven minutes of injury-time during which Lawrence Shankland headed Scotland level after Napoli dangerman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia had twice put the Georgians in front.

Speaking to Viaplay, McTominay said: "Obviously they've got some really good footballers, but tonight, the way they were acting on the pitch, I thought was a disgrace in terms of provoking the referee and us as players as well. It's not the way it should go. We have to keep our heads but it's difficult.

"They should do something about people pretending they're injured when they're not, and stuff like that. It's a difficult one to call but rolling around and crying like babies all afternoon is not football. For us we just wanted to get on with the game and do our best to try and win, whereas on the other side they were provoking the referee a lot.”

While frustrated with how the game unfolded, McTominay felt there were positives to take into the Norway match at Hampden on Sunday.