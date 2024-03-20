Scott McTominay backed to reach new heights as Scotland coach lifts lid on Manchester United 'swagger'

Scott McTominay during a Scotland training session at Lesser Hampden, on March 19, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Scott McTominay can exceed his current performance levels for Scotland ahead of this summer’s European Championships.

This is according to John Carver, who watched the Manchester United midfielder go toe to toe with Spain and Manchester City star Rodri last year and match him for club and country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Rodri is one of the best midfielders in the world and yet Scott was on that same stage, competing with him and excelling against him,” the Scotland assistant manager said. “He must have thought: 'Rodri is one of the best players in the world, I can compete with him and be on the same stage.'

"He has gone back to Man Utd with so much determination and it's helped us. It's great he is playing all the time. Before the European campaign started, he wasn't getting a great deal of game time.”

McTominay has since forced his way into the starting XI under Dutch manager Erik ten Hag and underlined his importance by scoring the opener in Sunday’s epic 4-3 FA Cup victory over Liverpool.

He was brimming with confidence when he arrived at the Scotland camp earlier this week ahead of the forthcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Northern Ireland.

“I think he can get better,” stressed Carver. “He has got better for Manchester United and it's not easy getting into a Manchester United team with the history, tradition, and what goes on behind the scenes. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world and if you can't perform at Old Trafford in front of those fans, you are normally pushed out of the door. Scott has actually fought for his place and done extremely well in difficult circumstances. He can improve and I like to think he wants to improve. For the national team, he has been outstanding and he got that award (men's national team Player of the Year).”

“He is a great lad and your typical Manchester United player,” he added. “He has got the personality to play for Manchester United, that’s why you are there.