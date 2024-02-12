Scott McKenna set to get chance to stake Scotland claim - against Erling Haaland

Scott McKenna moved to FC Copenhagen for nights like Tuesday. To play regular football. To come up against the best players in the world. To cement his place in Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad.

Marginalised at Nottingham Forest under Steve Cooper and then Nuno Espirito Santo, the former Aberdeen centre-half knew going into the January transfer window that he needed out of the City Ground. Both Celtic and Rangers were linked with the 27-year-old but it was Danish champions FC Copenhagen who won the race for his services on loan for the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McKenna is likely to start on Tuesday evening when the Champions League resumes. Copenhagen were surprise qualifiers for the last 16 ahead of Man Utd and it is the other half of Manchester who stand in their way this time around. Man City visit the intimate Parken Stadion as defending champions and are looking in ominous shape with their best attacking players now fit and firing.

Scott McKenna left Nottingham Forest last month to join FC Copenhagen.

McKenna has started twice for the Danes in February – both Atlantic Cup victories over Elfsborg and Molde. The match he missed, against Brondby, was a defeat. Getting the nod to shackle Erling Haaland would be a big boost for him. McKenna’s two opportunities to shine against the Norwegian colossus last year were both denied by injury, to McKenna in June and then Haaland in November.

Scotland’s options at centre-half are reasonably plentiful: McKenna is vying with the likes of Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley and John Souttar for a place in Steve Clarke’s squad for this summer’s European Championships. With little between many of the candidates, matches against elite opponents will count. Clarke will surely have TNT Sports on in his living room.

Copenhagen know they will be up against it. Coach Jacob Neestrup recognises facing Manchester City is the ultimate test for his team but insists they have nothing to fear in the first leg in Denmark, even if they are a little undercooked given their league is in a winter shutdown. “Of course it would be an advantage if we had been in full flow but it is what it is and we’ve been looking forward to it for a long time. We feel we’re in a very good place. I really don’t care how good they are. They are a good team but I trust our players and have a big belief that we can create a good performance and create as even a game as possible.”