Scott McKenna set to get chance to stake Scotland claim - against Erling Haaland
Scott McKenna moved to FC Copenhagen for nights like Tuesday. To play regular football. To come up against the best players in the world. To cement his place in Scotland’s Euro 2024 squad.
Marginalised at Nottingham Forest under Steve Cooper and then Nuno Espirito Santo, the former Aberdeen centre-half knew going into the January transfer window that he needed out of the City Ground. Both Celtic and Rangers were linked with the 27-year-old but it was Danish champions FC Copenhagen who won the race for his services on loan for the rest of the season.
McKenna is likely to start on Tuesday evening when the Champions League resumes. Copenhagen were surprise qualifiers for the last 16 ahead of Man Utd and it is the other half of Manchester who stand in their way this time around. Man City visit the intimate Parken Stadion as defending champions and are looking in ominous shape with their best attacking players now fit and firing.
McKenna has started twice for the Danes in February – both Atlantic Cup victories over Elfsborg and Molde. The match he missed, against Brondby, was a defeat. Getting the nod to shackle Erling Haaland would be a big boost for him. McKenna’s two opportunities to shine against the Norwegian colossus last year were both denied by injury, to McKenna in June and then Haaland in November.
Scotland’s options at centre-half are reasonably plentiful: McKenna is vying with the likes of Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley and John Souttar for a place in Steve Clarke’s squad for this summer’s European Championships. With little between many of the candidates, matches against elite opponents will count. Clarke will surely have TNT Sports on in his living room.
Copenhagen know they will be up against it. Coach Jacob Neestrup recognises facing Manchester City is the ultimate test for his team but insists they have nothing to fear in the first leg in Denmark, even if they are a little undercooked given their league is in a winter shutdown. “Of course it would be an advantage if we had been in full flow but it is what it is and we’ve been looking forward to it for a long time. We feel we’re in a very good place. I really don’t care how good they are. They are a good team but I trust our players and have a big belief that we can create a good performance and create as even a game as possible.”
As for Haaland – who scored a brace in Saturday’s 2-0 win over Everton – his manager Pep Guardiola has told him to focus more on getting his body language right than scoring goals. “Erling is young, playing in the most difficult position on the pitch surrounded by four or five players with minor space. He is defined on goals but it is not just scoring a goal. As much it’s how he is clapping, encouraging his mates and the first intense press. This is what we need from Erling. But we cannot forget he has been two months out, which is a lot of time for a guy who is so tall. Back to the dynamic is not easy. He’s a huge competitor who wants to score goals. OK, we know that, so relax.”