Former Celtic captain Scott Brown is the new head coach of Ayr United. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Ayr United have appointed Scott Brown as their new head coach on a contract until 2026. The former Celtic captain, who won 23 major honours at Parkhead, was announced as taking charge of the Somerset Park club on the eve of their cinch Championsip fixture at home to Arbroath on Tuesday evening.

He will be joined in the dugout by assistant coach Steven Whittaker, his former Hibs team-mate, who held the same position during Brown's 16 months in charge of Fleetwood United, which ended in September after a disappointing start to the EFL League One season having finished his one full campaign in 13th place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ayr United chairman Davis Smith told the official club website: “I am delighted to welcome Scott and Steven as the new management team. We have had a busy 8 days conducting informal conversations and more formal interviews with a number of very credible candidates and Scott and Steven showed lots of positive attributes that made them the preferred candidates for the club.

"They are clear in the messages they want to communicate to the players and will use the staff group that we have assembled to the fullest in order to improve players and achieve performances and results on the pitch. They have a very good personal and working relationship and were very clear on how their dynamic works.

"We are delighted to secure their services and are very much looking forward to working with them going forward.”

Graeme Mathie, Ayr managing director, added: “I’m really looking forward to working with Scott and Steven.

"Following their successful playing careers, both have undertaken coaching roles alongside gaining their coaching qualifications; Scott at Aberdeen before joining Fleetwood as Head Coach and Steven at Dunfermline in the Scottish Championship.

"Having both played at the very highest level they are both aware of the standards required to be successful, and - whilst we won’t be able to provide the luxury of some of the resources they’ve enjoyed previously - they have shown an ability to adapt to the environments they have been working in when required.