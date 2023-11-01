Scott Brown mulls over shock retirement U-turn as ex-Celtic and Scotland midfielder trains with League Two club
The former Scotland and Celtic captain played his last competitive game in March 2022 and moved into management a couple of months later when he took the reins at Fleetwood Town. But in September, after just over a year in charge, he was sacked.
Brown, 38, started his career at Hibs, where he was part of the 2006/07 League Cup winning side before moving to Celtic and adding a further 22 trophies to his haul. He wrapped up his playing career as a player/coach at Aberdeen under Stephen Glass and formally announced his retirement in May last year, following almost 800 top-tier appearances and 55 Scotland caps.
However, it is understood that the midfielder, who enjoyed a run out in David Gray’s recent testimonial match, is feeling out the possibility of a playing return – with League Two side The Spartans. The player already has familial ties with the ambitious capital club, with his son part of the youth set up. But, impressed by reports of the way the side, who made their SPFL debut this season, like to play, he has joined in training.
While he has made it clear that his priority remains a future in management, experiences at Fleetwood have alerted him to the need to make smart choices as he weighs up his next job. In the meantime, he trained with the Ainslie Park first team on Tuesday night, just days after conducting the Scottish Cup draw, pairing Dougie Samuel’s men with Arbroath in the next round.