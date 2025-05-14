Scott Brown future addressed as Ayr United issue update on ex-Celtic captain after play-off defeat

Chairman responds to speculation over Brown’s future

Ayr United have addressed doubts over the future of manager Scott Brown following comments he made in the wake of last week's play-off defeat to Partick Thistle.

Brown caused a stir among Ayr fans when he stated he would have a "long, hard think" after watching his side go down 2-1 on aggregate to miss out on promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

It left the Somerset Park faithful wondering whether the former Celtic captain was about to bring his 18-month tenure as manager to an end after claiming a third placed finish in the Championship in his first full season in charge.

However, chairman David Smith has confirmed that Brown and his assistant Steven Whittaker remain committed to the club and are planning another push for promotion next season. The duo are under contract with the Honest Men until 2027 after signing contract extensions in September.

Scott Brown is set to remain as Ayr United manager despite missing out on promotion to the Premiership via the play-offs. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group) | SNS Group

"Scott’s a great guy and we get on really well," Smith told the Scottish Sun. "I think some of his comments were taken a little bit out of context.

"Listen, him and Steven are completely committed to next season - as are we with them. We had started dialogue about what next season looks like weeks ago, a Championship or Premiership season. Now we know it’s the Championship.

"Scott and Steven have been working really hard. We’re all excited and the relationship’s really good.

"We’re in dialogue with players, we’re in dialogue with players who are out of contract. Hopefully, a couple of imminents in the next wee while would be nice.