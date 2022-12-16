Scotland’s Women players launch employment tribunal against SFA for equal pay

Scotland women's national football team are taking legal action against the Scottish FA in a fight over equal pay and conditions.

Matching contracts for players in the Scotland's women’s and men's national team will be sought at an employment tribunal case in which current Scotland captain, Rachel Corsie, will be the lead claimant.

On the case, Corsie said: "This is about all professional footballers being treated equally.

"After years of iniquity, disrespect, and in some cases abuse, we have a historic opportunity to advance equal pay and to promote equality for women and girls in football," the Aston Villa defender added.

"This campaign is about parity, and we'll be seeking to engage with the Scottish Football Association, the fans, and everyone in Scotland's football community to deliver this long overdue change."

The SWNT says equal treatment of all players should mean parity for all senior International matches, including training facilities, quality of hotel provisions, travel and nutritional needs, along with kit and medical resources that must also be guaranteed.

The dramatic move comes after the US women's national football team won a historic discrimination case earlier this year, securing equal pay with the American men's side, and a $24million (£17.66m) payout.

Identical contracts and equal pay structures for male and female players have been introduced in Norway, as well as the USA. Canada and Sweden also have similar arrangements.

In Ireland, the male and female national teams also receive equal match appearance money.

SWNT players are now calling on the Scottish Football Association (SFA) to adopt similar practices.

PFA Scotland, the professional footballers’ union is fully funding the legal case having represented the Scottish Women’s National Team since 2017.

SWNT players Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert will also be leading voices in the legal claim seeking a fairer share of funding from commercial deals.

Weir, who plays for Real Madrid, said: "For so many years we’ve felt an after-thought, and whilst we have seen growth it’s come as a result of driving our own change.”

"Payments from sponsorship deals overwhelmingly go to the men's game, and to male players.

"In our current society, this is one example of the outdated prejudice towards one group of players. The National team should be one unified organisation that backs both the SMNT and SWNT. It should be an elite and high performing environment that ensures both teams can build success.”

“If shared out equally, there would be a dramatic increase in funding for women’s and girls’ football at all levels that would be transformative.”

Chelsea player, Cuthbert added: "This campaign must be the start of an irreversible turning point to forever change our national game, and the way women players are treated.

"It's about advancing and achieving equality in Scottish football."