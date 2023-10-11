There has never been any question that Lyndon Dykes will strain every sinew, in every moment of every game, galloping around for the Scotland cause. Yet, the nutty big striker would fancy the chance of going above and beyond even that unstinting commitment.

The 28-year-old appeared to be placed in an invidious position for his club Queens Park Rangers last week. The result of ending up in goal after keeper Asmir Begovic was sent-off with the Championship strugglers having committed all five of their substitutions. Instead, the experience in a 1-0 defeat by Leeds United at Elland Road seemed to have represented some sort of career wish fulfilment for the Australian-born forward. An experience he would get a real kick out of repeating at international level. Just not in Thursday’s encounter in Seville against Spain when Scotland have the opportunity to become the first nation to qualify for Euro 2024 through the group phase, you’d hope.

“I’ve been waiting a long time to go in goals. Everyone who plays with me knows that and I always try to jump in goal at training. I made it look easy. I kept a clean sheet,” Dykes said with a grin, omitting to mention he was only required to strap on gloves in the third minute of added time. “Gunny [Angus Gunn], Big Zander [Clark] and Kels [Liam Kelly] better watch out as I am coming for them as well. [AC Milan Olivier] Giroud went in the other day as well and made an amazing save and sometimes you have to make that sacrifice for the team. If anyone out there needs a keeper, just let me know. It’s an easy job, you just save the ball and kick it…”

Better for Dykes if he was a headline-maker for his adopted homeland in Andalusia by adding to the nine goals he has bagged in his 32 caps. A draw would bank a place in Germany next summer on the back of an unprecedented run of five straight victories in Group A. The most unforgettable of these the 2-0 triumph over the Spanish at Hampden in March. It was put to Dykes that completing a double over hosts whose noses were put firmly out of joint by that loss would not just be a cue for partying in Scotland but serve as a statement win from a renascaent national team.

Scotland International Lyndon Dykes probably telling youngsters goalkeeping tale tales during McDonald's Fun Football event at Lesser Hampden this week. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

“I think we have already made a statement. People are aware of what we have been doing,” he said. “In camp we have to make sure we don't get too ahead of ourselves. We want to make sure we qualify for the Euros. It is close and everyone thinks we are there but it is still not certain. It would be a massive achievement [if we were the first country to qualify], there is no hiding away from that. We are proud of where we are, and we should be proud of what we have done. But, we want to make sure we keep doing that. All the players loved the last Euros and we got a sniff of what it could be like. Now we are in a great position to do it again so we want to get it over the line.”