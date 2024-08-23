A player on the lips of many in Tartan Army, Gauld’s time may be upon us

It was a time of hope. Everything and anything still seemed possible. Nevertheless, speaking in early June, before Scotland’s Euro 2024 misadventures, Steve Clarke conceded that things might still need “a little refresh” prior to the Nations League games against Poland and Portugal in the Autumn.

Make that a big refresh.

Clarke will know he needs to pull something pretty significant out of the bag in order to win back the approval of the Tartan Army when he names his next squad after what some contend was Scotland’s worst-ever major finals performance.

What Clarke thinks about it is, well, a very good question. It's why all eyes will be on Hampden on Tuesday and all ears will be tuned into the Scotland manager's belated appraisal of Where It All Went Wrong.

Squad announcements aren’t usually a huge deal. A casually attired Clarke will spend a few minutes with broadcast media discussing his selection before doing so again in slightly more detail with newspaper journalists. It's relaxed and informal. A chance to catch up.

Ryan Gauld continues to impress for Vancouver Whitecaps. | Getty Images

This time might be a little different. Many are demanding Clarke comes in wearing sackcloth and ashes or at least issues some sort of mea culpa following the summer debacle.

He knows he won’t get away with discussing only Scotland's upcoming debut in the top tier of the Nations League, however much he may wish to do so. The last time Clarke spoke in such a public setting was in the interview room at the Stuttgart Arena in the drastic aftermath of Scotland’s exit from the Euros at the hands of Hungary.

Where has he been since? On holiday? It’s safe to assume he hasn’t been cycling around wine bodegas in Argentina having, very untypically for Clarke it must be said, put all of Scotland’s failings on referee Facundo Tello, who hails from Buenos Aires province. "I don't understand why he's not in his own country refereeing a game," he said.

That didn't wash then and it won't wash now. So what is Clarke going to do to appease fans? He can’t appease them all, he knows that. Many have already given up on him and won’t be swayed by some new blood, if that’s what he’s thinking. And it’s far from certain that he is thinking that way.

It would be just like Clarke to sit down and start reciting his squad: Hanley, Armstrong, Jack….The Old Brigade. But someone else was the future once - and might still be. Now 28-years-old, has Ryan Gauld’s time finally come?

The Scotsman can reveal that the Vancouver Whitecaps have received a so-called “fitness for duty” form from the SFA ahead of the forthcoming games, so Gauld is certainly in the frame for a call-up. But a caveat must be applied: the club have received this same form several times previously, most recently before the double-header against Spain and France late last year.

Gauld is still keen to wear Scotland colours. | SNS Group

It will be ten years this Autumn since Gordon Strachan drafted the young Gauld into the international squad for Euro 2016 qualifiers against Poland and Georgia. Only 18 and having recently decamped to Lisbon from Dundee, it was, the manager noted, a chance for Gauld to assimilate himself into the group and get a feel for things.

There was an expectation that he would be around for quite a while and this was just the start. A decade on he's still waiting to make his senior international debut. It would be fitting if the rebooting of his Scotland career - he has ten Under-21 caps - involves a game in Portugal, which has become a second home for him. He owns property in the Algarve and Lisbon itself after spells at Sporting Lisbon and on loan at the Faro-based Farense.

Has this long period in international cold storage been down to Gauld's lack of development or Scotland myopia? Well, considering he is now inspirational skipper and designated player - meaning he can be paid more than the usual limit - at Vancouver Whitecaps, it’s easy to conclude it's been Scotland's problem. Can he have too many regrets? He’s living and looking well – check out the recent edition of Whitecaps’ “Mic’d Up” series, where the sleeveless shirt-wearing Gauld’s biceps are on show.

He’s far from the wispish if talented player some might remember from Dundee United. He now also has very different accommodation arrangements to those days, when he shared digs with teammates Andy Robertson and John Souttar. He now lives at a plush Vancouver address. The contract he recently signed, extending his stay at the club until 2027, will see him comfortably placed within the top five-earning Scottish footballers, alongside the likes of Robertson and Scott McTominay. Not that this is the issue here.

Gauld while he was on loan at Hibs in 2019. | SNS

He wants to play for Scotland, for the glory and the honour of it. Clarke has proved resistant to the idea thus far, likewise predecessor Alex McLeish. Strachan, too, did not follow up the initial interest.

Clarke knows what people think: he’s anti-MLS. He seemed to provide evidence to the contrary when calling up Lewis Morgan from NY Red Bulls in the summer. "I'd like to think Ryan's sitting in Vancouver thinking, 'that could be me...'" Possibly, although Gauld was probably grateful that it wasn’t him as Scotland's tournament unravelled from almost the first minute against Germany. Morgan got a grand total of around ten minutes on the park in that frantic finale against Hungary in the last group game.

Gauld might have been relieved to be involved in a new season at Whitecaps instead. It's started well - nine goals and 10 assists in 24 MLS appearances to date.

While he was not included in the Scotland squad for Euro 2024, he was named – in midfield, alongside Sergio Busquets no less – in an MLS All Stars squad for last month's challenge match against Liga MX All Stars. Gauld had to pull out in the end due to injury, as did Lionel Messi. It’s interesting that Gauld was named in midfield, since he is more often used in an advanced role for Whitecaps, perhaps nearer to how Messi is deployed for club and country. "Mini-Messi" indeed.

With Scotland, he could play behind Che Adams or Lyndon Dykes for example, which is a role that’s up for grabs. Of course, post-Germany, is there a position other than left back that isn’t up for grabs?

Steve Clarke names his Scotland squad next week. | SNS Group

As for Gauld, we know he still yearns to represent his country because no less an authority than the player himself stressed this was the case as recently as earlier this month. He has written two columns in recent weeks for Nutmeg, the Scottish football periodical. “It was always an ambition of mine, it still is,” he said a little coyly in the first column, with reference to the eternal question of Scotland.

It's nice to think he might have plenty of time to write some more columns as he flies back and forth across the Atlantic. It really does feel like it's now or never for someone who had every right to already conclude that the Scotland thing, however much he might want it, is over.

It’s understood new Canada manager Jesse Marsch has contacted the Whitecaps regarding Gauld’s status. Having extended his stay, the player can now apply for Canadian citizenship. It means he could become available for Canada in good time for the next World Cup, which they are in part hosting. Even for a passionate Scotsman, it must be an attractive thought.