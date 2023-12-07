Welcome boost for Tartan Army as TV line-up confirmed for Euro 2024 group matches

Scotland fans can watch their team in action at Euro 2024 for free. (Photo by JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Scotland’s Euro 2024 matches will be broadcast on free-to-air television, it has been confirmed.

In a welcome boost for Scotland fans, who have been accustomed to watching Steve Clarke’s side through paywall subscription channel Viaplay over the duration of the qualifying campaign, the three group stage matches at next summer’s tournament will be shared between STV and BBC.

The blockbuster tournament opener against hosts Germany in Munich on Friday, June 14, will, for viewers in Scotland, air exclusively on STV and STV Player, with the match due to kick-off at 8pm UK time. Viewers in England can watch on ITV and ITVX.

BBC will show Scotland’s other two group games against Switzerland, on Wednesday, June 19, and Hungary, on Sunday, June 23, as the national team makes a welcome return to terrestial television amid ongoing campaigns for all Scotland matches to be aired for free.

BBC will also show England’s opening two group matches against against Serbia on Sunday, June 16, and Denmark on Thursday, June 20 while STV will broadcast England’s final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday, June 25.

STV and BBC will share coverage of the knock-out stages with both channels securing joint rights to broadcast the final on Sunday, July 14.

The full TV channel line-up for the Euro 2024 group stages is as follows:

June 14 – Germany v Scotland, 8pm, STV

June 15 – Hungary v Switzerland, 2pm, STV; Spain v Croatia, 5pm, STV; Italy v Albania, 8pm, BBC.

June 16 – Play-off Winner A v Netherlands, 2pm, BBC; Slovenia v Denmark, 5pm, STV; Serbia v England, 8pm, BBC.

June 17 – Romania v Play-off Winner B, 2pm, BBC; Belgium v Slovakia, 5pm, STV; Austria v France, 8pm, STV.

June 18 – Turkey v Play-off Winner C, 5pm, BBC; Portugal v Czech Republic, 8pm, BBC; Croatia v Albania, 2pm, STV.

June 19 – Germany v Hungary, 5pm, BBC, Scotland v Switzerland, 8pm, BBC.

June 20 – Slovenia v Serbia, 2pm, STV; Denmark v England, 5pm, BBC; Spain v Italy, 8pm, STV.

June 21 – Slovakia v Play-off winner B, 2pm, BBC; Play-off Winner A v Austria, 5pm, STV; Netherlands v France, 8pm, BBC.

June 22 – Play-off Winner C v Czech Republic, 2pm, BBC; Turkey v Portugal, 5pm, STV; Belgium v Romania, 8pm, STV.

June 23 – Switzerland v Germany, 8pm, BBC; Scotland v Hungary, 8pm, BBC.

June 24 – Albania v Spain, 8pm, BBC; Croatia v Italy, 8pm, BBC.

June 25 – Netherlands v Austria, 5pm, BBC; France v Play-off Winner A, 5pm, BBC; England v Slovenia, 8pm, STV; Denmark v Serbia, 8pm, STV.