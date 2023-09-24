The full-back, who currently plays for Brentford , is said to be valued at £50million and the Daily Mirror is claiming that Premier League heavyweights Manchester United , Liverpool and Arsenal are weighing up a January transfer-window swoop for the 21-year-old. Hickey has become a regular for the Bees under Thomas Frank since joining from Bologna in the summer of 2022 and has also made the right-back slot his own for Scotland , earning 11 caps under Steve Clarke.

Hickey’s contract at Brentford expires in the summer of 2026 and the former Hearts starlet, who came through the youth ranks at Celtic as well, has also been linked with Bayern Munich. While Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal are all well-stocked at right-back, his attacking instincts from that position have caught the eye of numerous clubs and Brentford’s resolve could be tested at the start of next year should a bid be tabled.