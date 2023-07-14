Scotland Women will look to build on an impressive April period as they take on Northern Ireland in Dundee this evening. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game, including how to watch and get tickets for the game.

Scotland will take on Northern Ireland in Dundee this evening. Cr: SNS Group

Pedro Martinez Losa’s side will take on neighbours Northern Ireland tonight in a friendly as they look to continue their recent good form.

Back to back wins over Australia and Costa Rica in April handed Scotland fans a huge boost as the likes of Caroline Weir and teenage sensation Emma Watson shone over the Easter period,, though they are sure to be tested to their limits once again as they take on Northern Ireland in a home nations derby.

Captain Rachel Corsie has ruled out of the clash in Dundee after turning her ankle in training. While the injury isn't thought to be serious, the Aston Villa defender has returned home to rest the injury and been replaced by Celtic captain Kelly Clark.

There are a some new faces that fans can look forward to seeing this evening though, with Rangers' 18-year-old midfield star Kirsty McClean receiving her first call up for the national team alongside new Bristol City signing Amy Rodgers. New Liverpool signing Jenna Clark could also be in line for a start following her big move from Scottish champions Glasgow City this week.

Rodgers, who has represented England at youth level, recently switched allegiances in order to play for Scotland and Spanish head coach Losa admitted she may not be the last to do so.

Speaking to The Scotsman last month, he said: "I have had a lot of conversations in the last two years. I instigate the conversation because we have interest through scouting, though the first thing we look for is a strong desire to play for Scotland. That is a must.

"I'm the manager of Scotland so I don't want to just bring players here that I don't totally believe they can bring something to the team. I want to respect the players we have also and I don't want the players - or agents - to use this for any other purpose because playing internationally is a branding for the players. After a couple of conversations you can feel it."

Scotland will travel to Tempere following tonight's game as they take on Finland in another international friendly on July 18.

How can I watch Scotland Women vs Northern Ireland Women, when do Scotland Women kick off

Where: Kilmac Stadium, Dundee, Friday 14 July, 7:35pm

If you’re unable to make it to the game, BBC Scotland will be screening the full 90 minutes of Scotland’s friendly with Costa Rica live. You can also stream the game on BBC’s iPlayer service.

Live coverage will begin at 7.25pm.

How can I get tickets for Scotland Women

Tickets are available for Scotland Women’s friendly with Northern Ireland at dundeefc.co.uk/tickets.

Tickets prices are follows: Ticket prices:

Adults – £12

Concessions / U16’s – £6

Scotland Supporters Club Members – Free (Members will receive a promo code for one free ticket) Supporters must bring and show their membership card when they collect their ticket. It is one ticket per member.

Group tickets of 10 with a 25% discount can be purchased online and at the ticket office

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Lee Gibson (Glasgow City), Jenna Fife (Rangers), Eartha Cummings (Liverpool)

Defenders: Emma Mukandi (Unattached), Nicola Docherty (Rangers), Jenna Clark (Liverpool), Rachel McLaughlin (Rangers), Sophie Howard (Leicester City), Amy Muir (Glasgow City), Kelly Clark (Celtic)

Midfielders: Caroline Weir (Real Madrid), Sam Kerr (Bayern Munich), Emma Watson (Unattached), Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City), Kirsty McClean (Rangers) Jamie-Lee Napier (London City Lionesses), Lisa Evans (West Ham United), Amy Rodgers (Bristol City)