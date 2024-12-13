Scotland Women head coach learns fate after failure to qualify for European Championships

Scottish FA make decision on Pedro Martinez Losa

Scotland are seeking a new manager for their women’s national team after parting company with Pedro Martinez Losa following the failure to qualify for Euro 2025.

The Scottish FA confirmed the decision on Friday morning after the Scots missed out on another major tournament earlier this month, losing 2-0 to Finland in the play-off final second leg after a goalless first leg at Easter Road. Martinez Losa, who took over as head coach in July 2021, also missed out on the 2023 World Cup via the play-offs.

Ian Maxwell, Scottish FA chief executive, said: “I would like to thank Pedro for his efforts over the past three and a half years. While we shouldn’t lose sight of the recent unbeaten run, and winning promotion from Nations League Group B, the primary objective was to qualify for a major tournament again.”

The recruitment process will begin immediately ahead of February’s Nations League fixtures.

Martinez Losa said: “I am immensely proud of the journey we have undertaken as a group and it has been a privilege to lead the Scotland women’s national team. Watching young talent flourish alongside our experienced players has been a highlight of my time here.

“I leave with fond memories and gratitude to my squad, backroom staff, and the passionate supporters, who have been unwavering in their backing. Scotland will always hold a special place in my heart, and I wish the team every success in the future.”