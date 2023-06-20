Scotland v Georgia finally recommences after waterlogged pitch and dressingroom lock-in

Despite heavy rainfall in Glasgow in the build-up to Tuesday’s Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden and the playing surface drenched by the rain, Hungaria referee Istvan Vad allowed the game to commence. However, it was clear that the players were struggling to deal with the treacherous conditions and despite Callum McGregor firing Scotland into an early lead, both Scotland boss Steve Clarke and his Georgian counterpart Willy Sagnol were calling for proceedings to be stopped.

After a brief consultation with officials at the mouth of the tunnel, Vad called both captain together and informed them that the teams would have to leave the pitch. A tannoy announcement then confirmed that there would be a 20-minute delay while ground staff attempt to clear the pitch of water. An announcement whether the game will continue was expected to made at approximately 8.15pm but after the pitch failed that inspection, a second was called for 8.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 8.40pm, it was announced that the players would re-emerge at 8.45pm and that after a ten-minute warm-up, the game would resume with six minutes on the clock with the score at 1-0 to Scotland. But as rain began to fall again, the referee pushed the start time back to 9.15pm as dozens of people tried make the pitch playable. Further drama ensued when Georgia remained in the away dressing-room for a further ten minutes but, finally, the game kicked off again at 9.30pm, with the clock at 9 minutes 40 seconds and the Scots a goal to the good.

The Hampden pitch became treacherous following heavy rain in Glasgow.