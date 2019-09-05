Scotland v Belgium: tickets, kick off, squad and where to watch Monday’s Euro 2020 Qualifier

One year ago, hot of the trail of their bronze medal-winning World Cup campaign, Belgium took to Hampden Park and strolled to a 4-0 victory.

There was no great shame in being roundly beaten by the a team who could justifiably have regarded their third-place finish in Russia as a disappointment, but the same could not be said for the debacle in Kazakhstan six months later.

As well as serving to end the tenure of Alex McLeish, that game dealt a heavy blow to Scotland's chances of reaching their first major tournament this millennium – a blow which an improved performance against the Belgians when they return to Hampden on Monday night might go some way to salving.

The signs are – in a cagey, cautious, typically Scottish sense – optimistic.

Scotland effectively reduced the deficit between themselves and the Belgians to 3-0 when they met them at the King Baudouin Stadium back in June.

While shaving a single goal of a convincing loss might not be cause for wild celebration, going to Brussels and coming away unembarrassed, added to the suggestion that Steve Clarke's Scotland might be slowly making its way in the right direction.

While no-one could reasonably have expected Scotland to land any consequential blows while in Brussels, they will hope to at least put up a valiant fight on their home turf.

When is the game?

The Scotland v Belgium match will kick off at 7.45pm on Monday 9 September.

Where can I watch it?

Tickets to Hampden are available here, with prices starting at £8 for juniors and £27 for Adults.

Alternatively, the game will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with day passes available for £9.99.

How are Belgium looking?

Since they stormed the World Cup last summer, Roberto Martínez's Belgium side have hardly let up.

A surprise 5-2 defeat to Switzerland notwithstanding, they cruised through their Nations League games and have won all four of their Euro 2020 qualifiers so far, scoring 11 goals in the process.

Belgium will not only expect to continue steam-rolling all opposition en-route to next summer's tournament, but will most likely find themselves amongst the favourites to win it outright.

Essentially, Scotland will be taking on one of the best teams in the world who are currently riding at just about the highest point their national team has ever occupied in its entire footballing history.

The good news is that a couple of their brightest stars will be missing from the Hampden game.

Hazard boys Eden and Thorgan have both been rendered unavailable – Eden through the muscle strain which has kept him from making his Galacticos debut, and Thorgan thanks to a rib injury he acquired while on duty for Borussia Dortmund.

With their attacking options slightly softened, the core of their defence has also been rendered slightly more vulnerable thanks to legendary centre-half Vincent Kompany’s unavailability.

Former-Celt Dedryck Boyata has also been sidelined, though opinions may vary as to whether that renders the Belgians more or less secure.

Still, the fact remains that Belgium possess a daunting depth of quality all over the park, with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Jan Vertonghen and Thibaut Courtois more then ready to pick up the slack for their missing comrades.

The full Belgium squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Simon Mignolet (Club Brugge)

Matz Sels (Strasbourg)

Hendrik Van Crombrugge (Anderlecht)

Defenders:

Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur)

Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe)

Thomas Meunier (Paris St-Germain)

Jason Denayer(Lyon)

Brandon Mechele (Club Brugge)

Midfielders:

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Nacer Chadli (Anderlecht)

Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang)

Youri Tielemans (Leicester City)

Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad)

Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Dennis Praet (Leicester City)

Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge)

Yari Verschaeren (Anderlecht)

Forwards:

Dries Mertens (Napoli)

Romelu Lukaku (Internazionale)

Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace)

Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea)

Divock Origi (Liverpool)

Benito Raman (Schalke 04)

Leandro Trossard (Brighton & Hove Albion)

How will Scotland line up?

Steve Clarke has re-shuffled his offensive options considerably for the home double-header, with no room in his squad for Leigh Griffiths, Lewis Morgan, Marc McNulty, Eamon Brophy or Oliver Burke.

Their absence sees the return of old hands Steven Naismith and Robert Snodgrass.

At the other end of the field, Perth-born stopper Craig MacGillivray earns his first call-up, replacing the injured Scott Bain.

With Scott McKenna, Grant Hanley and Liam Palmer similarly sidelined, it is likely that either Liam Cooper or David Bates will partner Charlie Mulgrew at the heart of defence, while Liverpool ace Andy Robertson looks primed to reclaim his left-back spot from Greg Taylor.

The complete Scotland squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Craig MacGillivray (Portsmouth)

David Marshall (Wigan)

Jon McLaughlin (Sunderland)

Defenders:

Liam Cooper (Leeds)

Charlie Mulgrew (Wigan)

Stephen O'Donnell (Kilmarnock)

David Bates (Sheffield Wednesday)

Mikey Devlin (Abderdeen)

Andrew Robertson (Liverpool)

Greg Taylor (Kilmarnock)

Midfielders:

Stuart Armstrong (Southampton)

Ryan Christie (Celtic)

Ryan Jack (Rangers)

John McGinn (Aston Villa)

Callum McGregor (Celtic)

Kenny McLean (Norwich)

Scott McTominay (Manchester United)

Forwards:

Robert Snodgrass (West Ham)

James Forrest (Celtic)

Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth)

Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United)

Steven Naismith (Hearts)

Matt Phillips (West Brom)

Johnny Russell (Sporting Kansas City)