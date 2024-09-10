Motherwell man the stand-out in resounding win

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland Under-21s kept their European Championship qualification hopes firmly on course with a resounding 5-0 win in Malta.

Scot Gemmill's side were three goals up inside 16 minutes before adding two more in the second half with the only sour note being an injury to Kieron Bowie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bowie, who joined Hibs for £600,000 from Fulham in the summer, went down in the first half after attempting to twist his way past a defender and was unable to continue after treatment.

Lennon Miller produced a sparkling display on his competitive debut with a goal and two assists. Dane Murray, Josh Mulligan and Lewis Neilson were also on target as Miller’s Motherwell team-mate, Ewan Wilson, helped force an own goal on his debut.

Wilson was a late call-up to the squad for the European qualifying double-header, which started with a 2-1 defeat by Spain on Friday night.

The left-back started in Malta with his former Fir Park team-mate Max Johnston on the other side of defence after linking up with Gemmill’s squad following his spell with Steve Clarke’s senior group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson set up the opener inside three minutes with a low driven cross that was turned into his own net by Matthew Ellul. Scotland soon had a major let-off when goalkeeper Cieran Slicker was fortunate only to receive a yellow card for a wild, high challenge outside the penalty area.

The visitors doubled their lead in the ninth minute when Celtic defender Murray headed home Miller’s free-kick and it was three inside 16 minutes when Dundee midfielder Mulligan slotted home after good pressing from Bowie, whose game ended prematurely around the half hour mark when he pulled up with what looked like a leg muscle injury.

Malta forward Basil Tuma caused problems for Scotland, with Slicker pulling off a good save and then watching a glorious chance go just wide, before Jeremiah Mullen missed a sitter at the other end following an excellent corner from Miller.

The 18-year-old Motherwell midfielder got his goal in the 56th minute when he headed home a precise cross from Daniel Kelly, who had replaced Bowie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dire Mebude and Mulligan came close for the Scots but there were further let-offs when Mullen appeared to bring Tuma down in the box and Nikolai Micallef hit the bar with a volley.

Scotland sub Calvin Ramsay forced a save after some brilliant skill and Hearts defender Neilson, who is on loan at St Johnstone, bundled home number five in the 82nd minute following Miller’s cross.