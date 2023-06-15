All Sections
Scotland Under-21s draw blank against Norway as winless run continues

Scotland Under-21s drew 0-0 with their Norway counterparts in a friendly in La Nucia, Spain, on Thursday.
By Ross McLeish
Published 15th Jun 2023, 19:30 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 19:45 BST
Tommy Conway captained the young Scots against Norway.

Scot Gemmill’s team featured Bayern Munich’s Liam Morrison, Rangers defender Leon King, Bristol City forward Tommy Conway – who captained the team – and Manchester City pair Lewis Fiorini and Cieran Slicker, but neither side were able to find a goal. The closest Scotland came to a goal was in the closing stages of the match, with substitute Dire Mebude hitting the post. It means Gemmill’s men are on a five-match winless run in all competitions.

The two nations meet again in a friendly rematch on Sunday as they continue their respective preparations for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2025 Under-21 Championship qualifiers. Scotland kick off their campaign away to Spain in September in a group that also contains Kazakhstan, Belgium, Malta and Hungary. The top team in the section qualifies directly for the competition, with the runners-up in with a chance of reaching the play-offs.

