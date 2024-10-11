Gemmill’s kids need a win in Almaty and help from elsewhere after Belgium take control

The odds are stacked against Scotland Under-21s ending their 28-year wait for a place at the European Championships following this 2-0 defeat by Belgium at Tynecastle.

A chant of "no Scotland, no party" from the enthusiastic kids in the sparse crowd rang around this echoey Gorgie arena on a wet Friday night in the capital, but the reality is that Scot Gemmill's men need help from elsewhere if they are to land a play-off berth for next summer's jamboree in Slovakia.

With leaders Spain already home and hosed in Group B, Belgium now have a three-point advantage over the Scots going into Tuesday's final fixtures. Scotland still have a superior goal difference by one, but the head-to-head superiority over the Belgians, courtesy of their 2-0 triumph in Roselaire in the reverse fixture, has gone. They will need to beat Kazakhstan in Almaty and hope Belgium lose at home to Hungary, who only have pride to play for.

This ended up being a damp squib for the young Scots in squelchy conditions. Belgium - inspired by Atletico Madrid’s £25million Leipzig loanee Arthur Vermeeren - manipulated the ball from start to finish and never once looked especially flustered, even when time started to run out on them finding the all-important opener. In the end it came on 72 minutes when substitute Lucas Stassin scored from close range. The 19-year-old netted again in stoppage time. This was the racing equivalent of a horse being on the bridle the whole way round.

Scotland's Dire Mebude and Belgium's Zeno van den Bosch have a heated exchange at Tynecastle. | SNS Group

Despite having the much-vaunted midfield trio of Lennon Miller, Connor Barron and Lyall Cameron - some observers say all three will grace the main team soon enough - it was further up the pitch that Scotland lacked presence. The absence of Kieron Bowie, who ruptured his hamstring last time out against Malta, was keenly felt. Scotland did not have a focal point to keep them up the pitch, with Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan and speedy Dire Mebude tasked with leading the line.

Rangers keeper Lewis Budinauckas was handed his under-21 debut due to Cieran Slicker's hand injury and did not look overawed by the occasion. The three centre-halves, led by the commanding Celtic kid Dane Murray, offered stiff resistance for so long. Captain Josh Doig and Max Johnston worked hard from wing-back. But the Belgians were quicker and technically superior. The Red Devils have all the momentum going into next week's finale.

Gemmill will now have to come up with a masterplan to unlock the Kazakhs in Almaty, with a nine-hour flight via Trabzon awaiting him and his players. Scotland drew 2-2 in their last visit to that nation in the teeming rain. No Scottish team has ever won there.

This match set into a familiar pattern early on. Scotland deployed a low block with their back five and invited the Belgians upon them. The visitors had plenty of early possession, but lacked incision.

In fact, Scotland fashioned the first chance. Lewis Neilson slid a nice ball down the left-hand side for Mebude to scamper on to. His cutback across the penalty box found Miller in space, but the Motherwell man's effort was straight at goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

For all their pretty passing in midfield, Belgium's first opportunity of note came on 21 minutes when a route-one punt found striker Youssuf Sylla, who advanced on goal but fired narrowly wide of Budinauckas' goal. A moment later, Barron was booked for an over-exuberant tackle on Tuur Rommens and from the free-kick, Jorne Spileers headed over.

Belgium's Lucas Stassin (left) scored twice off the bench. | SNS Group

That was the best of Belgium for the half, as they jabbed away without penetrating Scotland's organised defence. At the other end, Mulligan's daisycutter was easily held by Lammers, before on 44 minutes, centre-half Jeremiah Mullen passed up the best chance of the half when sent an effort with the outside of his foot over the bar after good work from Mebude.

Needing a goal, Belgium did not show any signs of panic after the restart, but they attacked with a bit more venom. Mandela Keita's fizzed effort flew over the bar on 51 minutes via a deflection and then Samuel Mbangula cut in from the right and delivered a shot that required parrying by Budinauckas.

Scotland won a free-kick in a promising position at the other end, but Miller's effort from 25 yards was too high. The hosts retreated into their default setting, looking to hit Belgium on the break. Mario Stroeykens was the next visitor to shoot from distance, his effort nicking off Barron and flying over. From the corner, Scotland scrambled the ball away from close to the goalline. The pressure was beginning to crank up as the hour mark approached.

Scotland had never been particularly in a hurry during breaks in play and the time-wasting intensified whenever the ball went dead, not that Portuguese referee Miguel Nogueira seemed overly bothered. Belgium knew, however, that the clock was starting to run down on them. Forward players Stassin and Kazeem Olaigbe - formerly of Ross County and a scorer for Cercle Brugge this season against Kilmarnock - were introduced to try and nab the opener.

Stassin was immediately involved in breaking the deadlock on 72 minutes. The Saint-Etienne man slid through overlapping right-back Killian Sardella and although Budinauckas did really well to parry the shot, Stassin was on hand to bundle the ball home. The goal had been coming.

Scotland head coach Scot Gemmill. | SNS Group

Scotland now had to change their mindset. They needed to pour forward in search of a leveller. Barron, Miller and Cameron tried to station themselves higher up the pitch, but Belgium held on to the ball well. Gemmill turned to his bench, with Lewis Fiorini and Ryan One thrown on to bolster the attack. Mebude, Scotland's liveliest player, made way with Mulligan.