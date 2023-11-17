Scotland Under-21s claim huge win in Belgium as Leeds and Dundee duo on target in major Euro 2025 boost

Jeremiah Mullen and Lyall Cameron were on target in the first half as spirited Scotland Under-21s gave their Euro 2025 qualification bid a huge shot in the arm with a surprise 2-0 win away to Belgium in Roeselare.

Dundee's Lyall Cameron scores for Scotland Under-21s in the 2-0 victory in Belgium. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Scot Gemmill’s side were on the back foot for most of the evening as the highly-regarded hosts dominated possession and created the majority of opportunities.

However, the visitors netted with their only two notable attempts of the match to claim a third victory in four qualifiers in their quest to make it to the finals in Slovakia.

The win lifted Scotland up to second place in Group B, above Belgium on both goal difference and head-to-head.

The home side started strongly and former Ross County loanee Kazeem Olaigbe and Arne Engels both tried their luck with shots from outside the box in the opening stages.

But Scotland went ahead with their first chance of the match in the 12th minute when Adam Devine lofted an inswinging cross from the right and Leeds defender Mullen rose to power home a brilliant header from six yards out.

The goal helped the Scots settle into the game, although keeper Cieran Slicker had to make an excellent save down to his left in the 26th minute after Fedde Leysen flicked Engels’ corner towards goal.

The visitors doubled their lead with their second attempt of the night in the 31st minute.

Dundee attacker Cameron fired home a low shot on the turn from 12 yards out after being fed by a clever reverse pass from Ben Doak following a slack clearance from Belgium keeper Maarten Vandevoordt.

The Belgians piled on the pressure throughout the second half as they tried to find a way back into the game. Eliot Matazo had a 49th-minute header clawed out by Slicker before Engels saw a shot blocked by the leg of Mullen just before the hour.

Mario Stroeykens then had a header tipped over by Slicker in the 67th minute and home substitute Romeo Vermant somehow failed to score 10 minutes later when he blazed over from inside the six-yard box.