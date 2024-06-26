Scotland Under-21 star to become 10th Scot to play in Bundesliga after completing permanent move to Germany
Dundee United academy graduate Scott Banks will become just the 10th Scotsman to play in the Bundesliga after sealing a permanent switch to newly promoted St Pauli.
The Scotland Under-21 winger spent last season on loan with the Hamburg side from Crystal Palace but suffered cruciate ligament tear in his third match which restricted him to just four appearances.
However, the 22-year-old from Linlithgow impressed enough in his brief time on the pitch to be offered a long-term deal to remain with the Bundesliga 2 champions as they prepare for life in Germany's top flight.
Banks said: ”It was my express wish to stay at FC St. Pauli. I feel I’m not done here yet and believe I’m in the right place to take the next step in my development. I’m also very grateful to the club and my team-mates for their support over the past year, which wasn’t an easy time for me personally.
“Finishing the campaign so successfully and the excitement of looking forward to next season in the Bundesliga make it all the nicer.”
Banks made only four first-team appearances for Dundee United before completing a move to Crystal Palace in 2020. He had loan spells at Alloa, Dunfermline and Bradford, before joining St Pauli last year, and leaves Selhurst Park having never featured for the Eagles first-team.
St Pauli sporting director Andreas Bornemann said: "Scott showed early last season that he can make us even more unpredictable with his ability. He's also settled in very well. The perseverance Scott showed in working his way back to full fitness after his serious injury deserves recognition. We're therefore delighted to have made the deal permanent."
The previous nine Scots to play in the Bundesliga are: Scott Booth (Borussia Dortmund, 1997-98), Oliver Burke (RB Leipzig, 2016-17), Paul Lambert (Dortmund, 1996-98), Murdo MacLeod (Dortmund, 1987-91), Mark McGhee (Hamburg, 1984-86), Alan McInally (Bayern, 1989-92), Vincent Mennie (Cologne, 1983-86), Brian O'Neil (VfL Wolfsburg, 1998-2000) and Fraser Hornby (2023-24).
