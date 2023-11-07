Scotland Under-21 squad named as two big names return - Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts and Rangers kids included
Scotland Under-21 manager Scot Gemmill has revealed his squad for the upcoming EURO 2025 qualifiers matches against Belgium and Hungary.
Captain Josh Doig has returned to the group having missed the last international break due to the injury and he is joined by Tommy Conway, who has also worn the captain’s armband for the under-21 team. The Bristol City forward has been absent for the past two months. Former Rangers forward Robbie Ure has been called up after starting life at RSCA Futures strongly, while Liverpool sensation Ben Doak is also included. Max Johnston, who graduated to the full squad last month, returns to the under-21 set-up.
Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Fiorini remain sidelined by injury and Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan drops out of the squad after recently having surgery.
Scotland Under-21s won their first two matches in October at home to Hungary (3-1) and Malta (2-1) but will face a much sterner examination in this double header. They take on Belgium on Friday, November 17 in Roeselare (7pm) before moving on to Budapest to face the Hungarians on Tuesday, November 21 (7pm).
Full Scotland Under-21 squad: Matthew Anderson (FC Admira Wacker Modling), Connor Barron (Aberdeen), Ibane Bowat (TSV Hartberg on loan from Fulham), Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town on loan from Fulham), Lyall Cameron (Dundee), Tommy Conway (Bristol City), Ben Doak (Liverpool), Josh Doig (Hellas Verona), Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen), Max Johnston (SK Sturm Graz), Leon King (Rangers), Emilio Lawrence (Manchester City), Alex Lowry (Hearts on loan from Rangers), Ben McPherson (Queen's Park on from from Celtic), Dire Mebude (KVC Westerlo), Michael Mellon (Morecambe on loan from Burnley), Liam Morrison (Wigan Athletic on loan from Bayern Munich), Jeremiah Mullen (Leeds United), Lewis Neilson (Partick Thistle on loan from Hearts), Jack Newman (Dundee United), Cieran Slicker (Ipswich Town), Jude Smith (Newcastle United), Robbie Ure (RSCA Futures).