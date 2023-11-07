Scotland Under-21 squad named as two big names return - Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts and Rangers kids included

Two captains are back fit and selected for double header against Belgium and Hungary

Scotland Under-21 manager Scot Gemmill has revealed his squad for the upcoming EURO 2025 qualifiers matches against Belgium and Hungary.

Captain Josh Doig has returned to the group having missed the last international break due to the injury and he is joined by Tommy Conway, who has also worn the captain’s armband for the under-21 team. The Bristol City forward has been absent for the past two months. Former Rangers forward Robbie Ure has been called up after starting life at RSCA Futures strongly, while Liverpool sensation Ben Doak is also included. Max Johnston, who graduated to the full squad last month, returns to the under-21 set-up.

Calvin Ramsay and Lewis Fiorini remain sidelined by injury and Dundee midfielder Josh Mulligan drops out of the squad after recently having surgery.

Scotland Under-21s won their first two matches in October at home to Hungary (3-1) and Malta (2-1) but will face a much sterner examination in this double header. They take on Belgium on Friday, November 17 in Roeselare (7pm) before moving on to Budapest to face the Hungarians on Tuesday, November 21 (7pm).