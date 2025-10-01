Scotland Under-21 squad named as Celtic youngster earns maiden call-up and Hibs ace chases first cap

Under-21s look to bounce back from opening round defeats

Scot Gemmill has named 24 players in his Scotland Under-21 squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Azerbaijan.

The young Scots host Gibraltar at Dens Park, home of Dundee, on Thursday, October 9 before making the 5000-mile round trip to face Azerbaijan five days later at the Dalğa Arena in Baku.

Gemmill's side are in need of two morale-boosting victories after beginning their campaign with back-to-back 2-0 defeats away to Czechia and home to Portugal last month on the back of a 6-1 friendly defeat to Iceland in March.

Celtic midfielder Kyle Ure makes the step up to the Under-21 set-up for the first time after a solid start to the season on loan with Scott Brown's Ayr United in the Scottish Champiosnhip.

He will be joined by Celtic team-mate Colby Donovan, who has made an impressive first-team breakthrough for Brendan Rodgers' side at right-back in recent weeks, and Ben McPherson, who is also out on loan at Partick Thistle.

Former Celtic youth Lenny Agbaire, now with Rotherham United in England's League One, returns to the international set-up for the first time since March with the centre-back in search of his second cap.

Matthew Anderson, another former Celt, will be looking to bring his impressive league form for Kortrijk, undefeated in the Challenger Pro League in Belgium so far this season, providing five assists from left-back.

Hibs youngster Rudi Molotnikov will also be hoping to earn a first cap at Under-21 level after recovering from an early season injury. The 19-year-old has previously represented Scotland at Under-17 and Under-19 age groups.

Rangers winger Findlay Curtis, who has scored three goals for Russell Martin's side this season including in a Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos, is the sole Ibrox representative in the squad.

Scotland Under-21 squad:

Goalkeepers

Ruairidh Adams, Dundee United (on loan to East Fife)

Rory Mahady, Leeds United

Liam McFarlane, Hearts (on loan to Alloa Athletic)

Defenders

Lenny Agbaire, Rotherham United

Matthew Anderson, KV Kortrijk

Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Dunfermline Athletic

Sam Cleall-Harding, Dundee United

Colby Donovan, Celtic

Luke Graham, Dundee

Ben McPherson, Celtic (on loan to Partick Thistle)

Midfielders

Findlay Curtis, Rangers

Rudi Molotnikov, Hibs

Kristi Montgomery, Blackburn Rovers

Macaulay Tait, Hearts (on loan to Livingston)

Kyle Ure, Celtic (on loan to Ayr United)

David Watson, Kilmarnock

Forwards

Emilio Lawrence, Manchester City

Ryan One, Sheffield United

Dire Mebude, KVC Westerlo

Miller Thomson, Dundee United (on loan to Ross County)