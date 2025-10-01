Scotland Under-21 squad named as Celtic youngster earns maiden call-up and Hibs ace chases first cap
Scot Gemmill has named 24 players in his Scotland Under-21 squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Azerbaijan.
The young Scots host Gibraltar at Dens Park, home of Dundee, on Thursday, October 9 before making the 5000-mile round trip to face Azerbaijan five days later at the Dalğa Arena in Baku.
Gemmill's side are in need of two morale-boosting victories after beginning their campaign with back-to-back 2-0 defeats away to Czechia and home to Portugal last month on the back of a 6-1 friendly defeat to Iceland in March.
Celtic midfielder Kyle Ure makes the step up to the Under-21 set-up for the first time after a solid start to the season on loan with Scott Brown's Ayr United in the Scottish Champiosnhip.
He will be joined by Celtic team-mate Colby Donovan, who has made an impressive first-team breakthrough for Brendan Rodgers' side at right-back in recent weeks, and Ben McPherson, who is also out on loan at Partick Thistle.
Former Celtic youth Lenny Agbaire, now with Rotherham United in England's League One, returns to the international set-up for the first time since March with the centre-back in search of his second cap.
Matthew Anderson, another former Celt, will be looking to bring his impressive league form for Kortrijk, undefeated in the Challenger Pro League in Belgium so far this season, providing five assists from left-back.
Hibs youngster Rudi Molotnikov will also be hoping to earn a first cap at Under-21 level after recovering from an early season injury. The 19-year-old has previously represented Scotland at Under-17 and Under-19 age groups.
Rangers winger Findlay Curtis, who has scored three goals for Russell Martin's side this season including in a Champions League qualifier against Panathinaikos, is the sole Ibrox representative in the squad.
Scotland Under-21 squad:
Goalkeepers
Ruairidh Adams, Dundee United (on loan to East Fife)
Rory Mahady, Leeds United
Liam McFarlane, Hearts (on loan to Alloa Athletic)
Defenders
Lenny Agbaire, Rotherham United
Matthew Anderson, KV Kortrijk
Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Dunfermline Athletic
Sam Cleall-Harding, Dundee United
Colby Donovan, Celtic
Luke Graham, Dundee
Ben McPherson, Celtic (on loan to Partick Thistle)
Midfielders
Findlay Curtis, Rangers
Rudi Molotnikov, Hibs
Kristi Montgomery, Blackburn Rovers
Macaulay Tait, Hearts (on loan to Livingston)
Kyle Ure, Celtic (on loan to Ayr United)
David Watson, Kilmarnock
Forwards
Emilio Lawrence, Manchester City
Ryan One, Sheffield United
Dire Mebude, KVC Westerlo
Miller Thomson, Dundee United (on loan to Ross County)
James Wilson, Hearts
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.