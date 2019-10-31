Scotland U21 squad for Greece clash named

Scotland Under-21s line up ahead of the clash with Lithuania at Tynecastle Park
Scotland Under-21s head coach Scot Gemmill has been able to name an unchanged squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifier against Greece.

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous and Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour are among the players included for the Tynecastle clash on November 15.

Scotland are a point ahead of Greece in top spot in Group 4 but have played one game more.

Squad: Doohan (Ayr), Robby McCrorie (Queen of the South), Wright (Rangers); Harvie (Ayr), Johnston (Feyenoord), Maguire (Motherwell), Ross McCrorie (Portsmouth), McIntyre (Reading), Porteous (Hibernian), Reading (Middlesbrough); Campbell (Motherwell), Ferguson (Aberdeen), Gilmour (Chelsea), Holsgrove (Atletico Baleares), Kelly (Ayr), Magennis (St Mirren), Smith (Hamilton); Hornby (KV Kortrijk), Johnston (Celtic), McLennan (Aberdeen), Middleton (Hibernian), Scott (Motherwell).