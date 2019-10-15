Scotland U19 1-0 Germany U19: Young Scots’ stunning victory

Have your say

Josh McPake scored the only goal as Scotland’s youngsters stunned Germany at Firhill. The Rangers winger, on loan at Dundee, opened his account at under-19 level before half-time to secure a memorable triumph.

Billy Stark’s side also hit the post and defended resolutely in a fully deserved triumph.

The result ensured Scotland leapfrogged Germany into top spot in their qualification section, booking their place in the Elite Round of qualifiers as they bid to reach the U19 European Championships in Northern Ireland next summer.

Stark said: “We’re thrilled by the result and performance. When you approach the game you know you are playing a top country, but we had a game-plan that the boys executed perfectly.

“Then we started to penetrate and create chances and got our rewards.”

Scottish FA performance director Malky Mackay added: “That result will have been noticed around Europe.”