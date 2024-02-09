Scotland to open Nations League campaign at home to Poland as full fixture list revealed
Scotland will kick off their 2024/25 UEFA Nations League campaign with a home match against Poland.
Steve Clarke’s Scots are in League A for the first time in the competition’s history and were placed in Pool A1 alongside Croatia, Portugal and Poland after Thursday’s draw in Paris. And now the Tartan Army know exactly when they’ll be watching the national team after the fixture list was confirmed on Friday morning.
Scotland will welcome the Poles to Hampden on Thursday, September 5 – Scotland’s first match after the international break – before taking on Portugal three days later away from home on Sunday, September 8. Clarke and Co then travel to Croatia on Saturday, October 12 before a home game against the Portuguese on Tuesday, October 15. Scotland conclude the group stage with a home match against Croatia on Friday, November 15 and then an away game against Poland on Monday, November 18.
The top two in the group advance to the quarter-finals, the team finishing bottom automatically relegated to League B and the third-placed team facing a play-off to preserve their status as a League A nation. The competition also acts as a play-off route to the World Cup in 2026.
Scotland’s Nations League fixtures
Thursday, September 5: Scotland v Poland, 7.45pm
Sunday, September 8: Portugal v Scotland, 7.45pm
Saturday, October 12: Croatia v Scotland, 5pm
Tuesday, October 15: Scotland v Portugal, 7.45pm
Friday, November 15: Scotland v Croatia, 7.45pm
Monday, November 18: Poland v Scotland, 7.45pm