Scotland talisman and ex-Man Utd star dazzles in cup rout by scoring just seconds after coming on
Scott McTominay scored his first goal for Napoli - just seconds after coming on as a substitute.
The 27-year-old Scotland midfielder made his home debut at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona during the 5-0 rout of Palermo in the Coppa Italia. Listed as a substitute, McTominay came on for Giacomo Raspadori on 77 minutes and within moments of entering the pitch, he found the net.
Napoli were already 4-0 up when McTominay’s former team-mate Romelu Lukaku burst down the right and cut the ball back to the Scotland internationalist just inside the box and he fired home with ease.
Cyril Ngonge scored twice and Juan Jesus also hit the target to put Napoli 3-0 up at the break against their Serie B opponents from Sicily. The visitors’ hopes were extinguished when Aljosa Vasic was sent off on 59 minutes, with David Neres netting before McTominay got in on the act.
McTominay has already become an instant fans’ favourite at Napoli, helped by an excellent performance in Saturday’s 0-0 Serie A draw at Juventus. He was bought for just over £25 million from Manchester United last month and is likely to start in Sunday’s league game at home to Monza.
McTominay’s Scotland team-mate Billy Gilmour made his first start for Napoli since joining from Brighton and was an assured presence in Gli Azzurri’s midfield.
