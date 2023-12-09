Scotland supremo John McGinn fires Aston Villa two points off EPL summit as Arsenal slayed

Scotland midfielder John McGinn was the hero for Aston Villa as their ascent up the English Premier League continued with a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

The 29-year-old scored the only goal of the game on seven minutes as Villa boss Unai Emery won against his former club. Aston Villa are now just two points off the top of the league, sitting in third place behind the Gunners and new leaders Liverpool, who were 2-1 winners earlier in the day at Crystal Palace.

Captain McGinn has been the epitome of Villa’s rise under Emery. They beat champions Manchester City here on Wednesday night and this success shows that they are legitimate challengers for the title this season, having won their past 14 league matches at Villa Park.

John McGinn scored Aston Villa's winner against Arsenal.

Arsenal were disjointed for large periods of the game with Bukayo Saka, in particular, struggling to make an impact on proceedings in a manner which he has become accustomed. This season, Arsenal have often struggled to break down a low-block while largely enjoying themselves against sides who look to press. Therefore, this was testament once again to the ruthlessness and guile with which Villa employ Emery’s tactics and continue to befuddle some of the best teams in the land.

Villa’s goal on seven minutes came when Leon Bailey burst into plenty of space to break down the right before playing in McGinn, who had time to take a touch and turn before finishing emphatically past David Raya. Arsenal twice had the ball in the net in the second half but Saka was offside before Kai Havertz was denied a late equaliser having been penalised for handball.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah scored his 200th Liverpool goal as the title-chasing Reds staged a late fightback to beat 10-man Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park to leapfrog the Gunners, who were beaten 1-0 by their former manager Unai Emery’s in-form Villa. Liverpool were far from their best and trailed to a 57th-minute Jean-Philippe Mateta penalty but were given a way back in after Jordan Ayew was dismissed for a second bookable offence 15 minutes from time. Salah replied a minute later – becoming only the second Liverpool player to reach a double-century for the club – and substitute Harvey Elliott completed the comeback in stoppage time.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to face further scrutiny after his side failed to perform against the Cherries. Bournemouth went ahead with just five minutes gone as Dominic Solanke swept in after Lewis Cook had seized possession. Solanke hit the goal frame before the interval but Philip Billing headed the visitors into a strong position after 68 minutes. Marcos Senesi put the seal on a famous win with another header five minutes later and the visitors thought they had claimed a late fourth but Dango Ouattara was denied by VAR.

Sheffield United secured their first win of Chris Wilder’s second spell in charge as they held on for a 1-0 victory over Brentford at Bramall Lane. James McAtee scored the only goal – his first in the Premier League – with a superb long-range strike in first-half stoppage time.

Under-pressure Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper saw his side earn a 1-1 draw at Wolves. Forest took a 14th-minute lead when Harry Toffolo headed home a Neco Williams cross but the hosts levelled at Molineux when Pablo Sarabia teed up Matheus Cunha just after the half-hour mark.