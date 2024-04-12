Scotland suffer Aaron Hickey Euro 2024 setback as Grant Hanley admits: 'time is not on my side'
Scotland have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of Euro 2024 with confirmation that Brentford's Aaron Hickey is likely to miss the rest of the season.
The 21-year-old, who emerged as Steve Clarke's first choice right wing-back during the qualification campaign, has not featured for the Premier League club since suffering a serious hamstring injury in October. He was expected back in new year but his return was delayed due to a complication with his rehab and he was forced to go under the knife in February a bid to solve the problem.
Bees boss Thomas Frank revealed he does not expect the player he signed from Bologna for £14million in 2022 to feature again this season, rendering the former Hearts youngster a major doubt for Scotland's tournament opener against hosts Germany in Munich, which takes place in just 63 days time on Friday, June 14. “Hickey, I think I saw him run out on the grass today," Frank said. "I don’t expect him to be available before the end of the season so it’s a big positive if he is.”
Meanwhile, Scotland defender Grant Hanley hopes to be back playing for Norwich City before the end of the campaign as he bids to secure his place at Euro 2024. The centre-back has only been involved in nine games this campaign after a disrupted return from a serious Achilles injury which he sustained at the end of last season. He was forced to withdraw from the Scotland camp for the last month's friendly matches against Netherlands and Northern Ireland but hopes to return to action in time to make the final selection for the summer tournament.
“First and foremost you've got to be fit and playing well for your club," Hanley told the BBC. "I know time is not on my side for that but what wasn't going to be on my side was not playing how I wanted to play, and not being able to perform because physically I wasn't where I needed to be. So let's see what happens with that. Football can change so quickly for better or worse. I've just got to back myself and trust that this is the right decision we've made and hopefully I'll get there.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.