Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes ends three-month scoring drought with vital goal for QPR
Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes ended his three-month goal drought with a crucial strike in Queens Park Rangers’ battle against the drop in the Skybet Championship.
Dykes had not netted for club or country since QPR’s 2-1 defeat by Watford on January 14, but he was on target on Saturday evening as Marti Cifuentes’ men picked up a priceless 1-0 win against Preston at Loftus Road. Dykes pounced at the far post on 20 minutes after keeper Freddie Woodman spilled Chris Willock’s cross to net his first QPR goal in 16 matches and only his fifth in the league this season.
Victory took Rangers to 50 points, six clear of the relegation zone with two matches of the campaign remaining, but their superior goal difference means they will be virtually sure of staying up if second-bottom Sheffield Wednesday lose at Blackburn on Sunday. Results elsewhere earlier on Saturday meant Cifuentes’ side kicked off knowing that a win would effectively end fears of dropping into League One.
The goal will be a welcome boost for Dykes, who has endured a difficult season in the second tier of English football. The 28-year-old former Livingston striker is competing with Southampton forward Che Adams, who has been in good form recently, and Hearts’ 28-goal forward Lawrence Shankland for a place in Scotland’s starting XI for Euro 2024.
