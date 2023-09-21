All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Paris Fury welcomes seventh child with husband Tyson Fury
Ken Livingstone suffering from Alzheimer’s, family announces
Cost of living payment: Exact date £300 boost will be paid this autumn
Liz Truss claims from fund for ex-PMs despite only 49 days in office
World's oldest Post Office is saved
Newcastle fan stabbed in Milan ahead of Champions League match
Who will Pedro Martinez Losa choose to start the game against England this Friday? Cr. SNS GroupWho will Pedro Martinez Losa choose to start the game against England this Friday? Cr. SNS Group
Who will Pedro Martinez Losa choose to start the game against England this Friday? Cr. SNS Group

Scotland starting XI vs England: Our predicted line up for UEFA Nations League clash at Stadium Of Light

Scotland head to the North East England to face the Lionesses in their first ever UEFA Women's Nations League game at the Stadium Of Light. Here’s which 11 players we think predict will start against England.

By Graham Falk
Published 20th Sep 2023, 04:55 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 08:47 BST

They haven't faced each other since the 2019 World Cup in France but Scotland will finally lock horns with England again this Friday as they begin their inaugural UEFA Womens Nation's League campaign in Sunderland.

Pedro Martinez Losa's side head into the Auld Enemy clash full of confidence after winning their last four games and with over 40,000 fans expected at the Stadium Of Light, it is certain to be an occasion to remember for both sides.

Scotland have been buoyed by the return of captain Rachel Corsie from injury, while youngsters Lauren Davidson, Emma Watson and Kirsty MacLean have Tartan Army fans dreaming of an upset in the North East of England.

As Corsie admitted though, the Lionesses will be a real tough task for Losa's side. Winners of the European Championship last summer, they were inches away from adding the World Cup trophy trophy to their honours in Australia this summer.

With a packed out home end and a dedicated Scotland away end for the first time, the game is being met with much anticipation. We predict which starting XI Scotland will go with as they look to topple the Lionesses on Friday.

The undisputed best goalkeeper in Scotland will start at the Stadium of Light on Friday.

1. GK - Lee Gibson

The undisputed best goalkeeper in Scotland will start at the Stadium of Light on Friday. Photo: LIONEL BONAVENTURE

Photo Sales
The Rangers right back has enjoyed a good start to the season at domestic level and should begin the game at right back.

2. RB - Rachel McLauchlan

The Rangers right back has enjoyed a good start to the season at domestic level and should begin the game at right back.

Photo Sales
Frustratingly missed the last camp through a niggle but will lead the team out in Sunderland.

3. CB - Rachel Corsie

Frustratingly missed the last camp through a niggle but will lead the team out in Sunderland. Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Photo Sales
Alongside Corsie will be Scotland's Mrs Reliable from Leicester City.

4. CB - Sophie Howard

Alongside Corsie will be Scotland's Mrs Reliable from Leicester City. Photo: Lukasz Skwiot - SNS Group / SFA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandEnglandUEFA Nations LeagueScotland WomenStadium of LightThe LionessesSunderland