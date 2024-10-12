Scotland star's long-term future confirmed while away on international duty

Thelin delighted to tie down dependable full-back

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fresh from being called up by Scotland for the first time, defender Nicky Devlin has sorted his long-term future at club level after agreeing a new contract with Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old right-back has cemented his place in the Dons side since joining from Livingston in the summer of 2023, amassing 66 appearances for the Pittodrie club, and has signed a fresh two-and-a-half year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicky Devlin, left, is in the Scotland squad for the first time. | SNS Group

The news of Devlin’s contract was announced by Aberdeen on Friday evening while the ex-Motherwell and Walsall man was in Zagreb preparing for Scotland’s Nations League clash with Croatia.

“I’ve loved my time at Aberdeen and am absolutely delighted to be extending my time here,” Devlin told the club’s official website. “We are really starting to build something positive at the club and I’m looking forward to being part of that.”

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is delighted to see Devlin extend his contract, with the club’s vice captain playing an integral part in the team’s 13-game winning run so far this term.

“Nicky is a dependable member of the squad, always the professional, and a leader in the dressing room” Thelin said. “He is the type of player we want here, and we’re delighted he will remain with us at Pittodrie for the next few years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devlin has been in excellent form for Aberdeen this season. | SNS Group

“His performances this season have quite righty earned him a call up to the national squad and we are all so pleased to see him recognised at this level.