Scotland star's long-term future confirmed while away on international duty

Published 12th Oct 2024, 08:57 BST
Thelin delighted to tie down dependable full-back

Fresh from being called up by Scotland for the first time, defender Nicky Devlin has sorted his long-term future at club level after agreeing a new contract with Aberdeen.

The 30-year-old right-back has cemented his place in the Dons side since joining from Livingston in the summer of 2023, amassing 66 appearances for the Pittodrie club, and has signed a fresh two-and-a-half year deal.

Nicky Devlin, left, is in the Scotland squad for the first time.
Nicky Devlin, left, is in the Scotland squad for the first time. | SNS Group

The news of Devlin’s contract was announced by Aberdeen on Friday evening while the ex-Motherwell and Walsall man was in Zagreb preparing for Scotland’s Nations League clash with Croatia.

“I’ve loved my time at Aberdeen and am absolutely delighted to be extending my time here,” Devlin told the club’s official website. “We are really starting to build something positive at the club and I’m looking forward to being part of that.”

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is delighted to see Devlin extend his contract, with the club’s vice captain playing an integral part in the team’s 13-game winning run so far this term.

“Nicky is a dependable member of the squad, always the professional, and a leader in the dressing room” Thelin said. “He is the type of player we want here, and we’re delighted he will remain with us at Pittodrie for the next few years.

Devlin has been in excellent form for Aberdeen this season.
Devlin has been in excellent form for Aberdeen this season. | SNS Group

“His performances this season have quite righty earned him a call up to the national squad and we are all so pleased to see him recognised at this level.

“Senior players such as Nicky are so important to helping establish the correct environment at a club, his appetite and desire to success are clear to see and he will remain an integral part of what are building here.”

Related topics:Scottish Premiership
