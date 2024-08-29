The latest transfer news in Scottish football as deadline day nears

McTominay mobbed

Scott McTominay has been given a hero's welcome after arriving in Naples to secure his big-money move from Manchester United to Napoli. The 27-year-old arrived in Italy on Thursday morning ahead of the £25 million transfer and was greeted by hordes of Gli Azzurri fans welcoming him to the Serie A side.

It has emerged, however, that McTominay is unlikely to be joined at Napoli by fellow Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour. Manager Antonio Conte had hoped to bring the playmaker in from Brighton, but an injury to ex-Celtic man Matt O'Riley this week has put the brakes on his transfer, and it remains to be seen whether he will leave the Amex Stadium in this window.

Doak in demand

Scotland starlet Ben Doak is set to leave Liverpool during this transfer window. The 18-year-old, who was called into the Scotland squad this week by Steve Clarke, is now fully fit after a frustrating year punctuated by injuries, but is now facing time away from Anfield.

According to multiple reports, new Liverpool manager Arne Slot has made Doak available for loan. This has alerted up to seven clubs in the English Premier League and Championship, who are hopeful of striking a deal to take the ex-Celtic starlet for the rest of the 24/25 campaign.

Hibs still working hard

Hibs head coach David Gray says the club are still working hard on transfers ahead of Friday's deadline. The Easter Road side still hope to do business and continue to be linked with Dundee midfielder Luke McCowan.

"The message is still very clear which is trying to see if there's anything to be done that makes us better," said Gray on Thursday afternoon. "I'm delighted with the work we've already done, the hard work that's went in, the players we've brought in. But whilst this window's still open and there's still the potential for ins and outs, we're just being as active as possible and making sure we do everything we possibly can. If we can strengthen, we'll try to and if not, as I've already said, I'm delighted with what we've done so far."

On McCowan specifically, Gray added: "Listen, I'm not going to talk about any individuals. He's a Dundee player and continues to be and that's where we are with him."

Hibs head coach David Gray. | SNS Group

Palma bids snubbed

Celtic have reportedly turned down approaches for their Honduran winger Luis Palma, who joined the club last summer. However, he has not been a first-team regular at Parkhead and speculation has mounted that the 24-year-old may be out of Brendan Rodgers' long-term plans.

It has emerged that teams from France and Germany have made enquiries surrounding a potential £3 million move, but Celtic appear content to keep Palma in their squad. Rodgers has been looking to bolster his options in attack, with Gustaf Isaksen of Lazio linked earlier this week.

Wright key unlocked

Scott Wright's potential move from Rangers to Birmingham City has accelerated after the Blues moved fellow Scot Siriki Dembele off their books. The wide player has moved back to the Championship with Oxford City, clearing space in manager Chris Davies' squad.

Wright has been mooted as a transfer target for Birmingham, who hope to win promotion back to England's second tier. The ex-Aberdeen wide player has been a consistent member of Rangers' squad since Philippe Clement took over as manager, but the Belgian is keen to move players on to facilitate his own squad remodelling.