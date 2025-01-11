Striker ends goal drought in spectacular style

Lyndon Dykes netted a stunning winner to end his goal drought and earn Birmingham City an FA Cup third round victory over Lincoln on Saturday.

The Scotland striker has struggled to make an impact at St Andrew's this season, starting only five matches in League One since completing a £1million move from Queens Park Rangers in the summer.

The 29-year-old has also yet to break his scoring duck in the league for Chris Davies' side with his only previous goal this season coming against Fulham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy in October.

Lyndon Dykes of Birmingham City scores his team's second goal during the Emirates FA Cup third round victory over Lincoln City at St Andrew's. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Dykes clearly feels at home in cup competitions though as he grabbed his second Blues goal in spectacular style that will almost certainly earn him a place among the FA Cup goal of the tournament contenders.

Winger Ayumu Yokoyama had earlier put Birmingham ahead with their quickest-ever FA Cup goal, netting after just 35 seconds when he converted former Rangers winger Scott Wright’s cross.

Dykes then clinched Blues’ place in the fourth round with a brilliant goal in the 79th minute. Gathering the ball 40 yards from goal, he lobbed a defender, chested the ball down then sent a dipping volley beyond goalkeeper Zach Jeacock with the outside of his boot from the edge of the box.

The incredible strike went viral across social media with the official Emirates FA Cup X account posting a clip of the goal along with the caption: "Lyndon Dykes or prime Zlatan Ibrahamovic? The @BCFC and @ScotlandNT forward with an unbelievable goal."

Lincoln’s Jovon Makama pulled one back from the spot in the 91st minute after substitute Alfie Chang brought down Lewis Montsma but Dykes effort proved the matchwinner.

The Australian-born frontman will hope it can kickstart a much-needed scoring run as he looks to impress national team boss Steve Clarke ahead of the Nations League play-off ties against Greece in March.